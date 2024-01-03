Alfa Romeo Milano: growing anticipation for the new SUV

The anticipation for the arrival of the Alfa Romeo Milano, the new compact SUV which will be presented in Milan in April, is a focal point of interest for the Biscione brand and a key event for the Stellantis group in this newly begun 2024. Further details about this vehicle are expected to become more frequent and evident in the coming weeks, following the approach of the teaser campaign that is accompanying the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, already the subject of four teaser images.

Between now and April, the month of its debut, Alfa Romeo Milano is expected to be gradually unveiled by the Italian automaker. Current information includes an expected length of about 4.2 meters, the CMP platform as a base, and the presence of a hybrid and electric version. The hybrid version is expected to be the entry-level option, presumably priced at around 27,000 euros, while the fully electric option should cost at least 40,000 euros. There is also talk of a possible further electric version with a 240 horsepower engine and all-wheel drive, but at the moment these details remain unconfirmed rumors.

Alfa Romeo Milano is expected to play a primary role in the brand. It is said that this model alone could account for about 40 percent of the company’s total sales. Recently, it was learned that Alfa Romeo aims to introduce its compact SUV in the United States, a market where there is growing interest in electric and compact vehicles. This is an interesting step that could significantly influence the future of the brand. We are therefore waiting for further developments and, above all, the possible presentation of the first official images of the new SUV from the historic Italian automaker. We will see what happens in this regard in the coming days and what updates will arrive about this highly anticipated SUV, set to play a central role in the future range of the Biscione.