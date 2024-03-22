Fiat introduces 500e Beta Club Program for US customers

Fiat has announced the launch of the 500e Beta Club for customers in the United States. This program comes on the heels of the launch of the electric city car in the United States, which is available in three different trims. The city car is currently Fiat’s only electric car sold in the U.S. market.

The 500e Beta Club is a unique program designed by Fiat to reward its most loyal customers and car enthusiasts by giving them the chance to be among the first to receive the new Fiat 500e starting April 1. The program also provides various benefits such as VIP invitations to the Italian brand’s official events.

Aamir Ahmed, Fiat brand manager for North America said: “Fiat has a loyal and passionate fan base here in the United States and around the world. Through this program, it will be possible to connect with our fans to generate valuable dialogue, contribute to the brand’s customer-centric values, and build the bond that unites the passion of this community.”

Beta Club members will have a direct line to Fiat and can share feedback and receive assistance at any time. Members will receive VIP access to events organized by the Italian automaker and use a chat channel dedicated to customer support. In addition, 500e members of the program will feature unique design elements such as custom mirrors and special badges exclusive to the limited Fiat BETA Club series. Members of this exclusive club are mostly located in areas such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, and Miami, where the Italian brand’s city car from Stellantis is expected to thrive.

The Fiat 500e dedicated to the U.S. market is equipped with a single front-mounted electric motor that delivers 117 hp. The 42 kWh battery pack provides an estimated driving range of 240 km (149 miles). The price of the 500e, which is produced at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, is $34,095, which includes shipping costs.