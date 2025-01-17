Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition 4xe now available at dealers

The first units of the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition 4xe are arriving at dealerships across the country. Specifically, an employee at South Point Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (CDJR) in Austin, Texas, posted images of the brand’s first fully electric model. Apparently, they were so excited that they published the pictures even before washing the vehicle, right after it came off the truck.

Jeep Wagoneer S: Launch Edition 4xe is now available at dealerships

With its 600 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque, the Wagoneer S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, earning it the title of fastest Jeep vehicle ever. For comparison, it’s only 0.1 seconds slower than the new 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

Regarding range, the Wagoneer S offers over 300 miles on a single charge and features a Selec-Terrain traction management system, making it versatile even on challenging terrain. The Launch Edition 4xe stands out for its design, including 20-inch Gloss Black wheels, a refined exterior without traditional chrome elements, a panoramic sunroof, and satin decorative finishes.

The all-new Jeep Wagoneer S is built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, and electric propulsion modules independently power the front and rear wheels. The 100.5 kWh battery with 400-volt technology can charge from 20% to 80% in just 23 minutes, making the SUV suitable for long trips.

The new Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition 4xe starts at $70,795, excluding destination charges, with leasing plans and 0% APR financing available through Stellantis Financial Services for up to 72 months.