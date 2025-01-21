Dodge Charger Daytona to launch in Europe by 2026

Muscle cars have always held an irresistible appeal for motorists in the Old Continent, and Stellantis’ announcement will undoubtedly excite European fans. The automotive giant, which includes the famous Dodge brand, has confirmed that the legendary Dodge Charger will arrive in Europe and the Middle East in both electric and internal combustion engine versions.

The new Dodge Charger range is thus preparing to conquer the European market, with sales officially beginning in the second half of next year through authorized dealers. Enthusiasts will have a complete choice: two-door or four-door models, equipped with either internal combustion engines or fully electric powertrains.

Stellantis confirms that the new Dodge Charger will also land in Europe

The Charger‘s arrival in 2025 will mark a historic moment for muscle car enthusiasts and Dodge brand lovers, bringing with it a new wave of innovation and tradition. After the U.S. debut of the Charger Daytona, the two-door electric variant, the expansion of the range in Europe will represent a decisive step towards the brand’s sustainable mobility, without forgetting those who prefer the classic roar of combustion engines.

Although the complete list of available versions is not yet public, the electric Dodge Charger will be offered in two main configurations. The entry-level version, equipped with two electric motors, delivers 456 HP and 547 Nm of torque, powered by a 100.5 kWh battery. The second variant, the Daytona Scat Pack, offers high-level performance with 630 HP, 849 Nm, and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. For traditional engine enthusiasts, internal combustion versions will not be missing.

Available in sedan and coupe versions, they will be powered by the powerful Hurricane engine, a 3.0-liter inline-six. Two configurations will be available: one with 420 HP and 637 Nm and a higher-performance version with 550 HP and 746 Nm. Both will adopt an eight-speed 880RE automatic transmission, an evolution of the ZF system, offering a driving experience focused on power and control.