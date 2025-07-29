Stellantis reports revenue drop in the first half of 2025

Stellantis announced today its financial results for the first half of 2025, recording net revenues of €74.3 billion, down 13% compared to the same period in 2024. The decline was primarily driven by difficulties in North America and expanded Europe, partially offset by growth in South America. The negative impact also included foreign exchange rates, trade tariffs, and declining volumes in the European light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector.

The decline comes during a phase of profound transformation for the group. On May 28, the Board of Directors appointed Antonio Filosa as the new CEO, taking office on June 23. Former head of Fiat and Jeep in Latin America, Filosa brings a people-oriented approach and strategic vision to address a constantly evolving market. On June 23, he presented the new leadership team, composed of managers with extensive industry experience, many of whom have taken on broader responsibilities than in the past.

Filosa was also confirmed as a Board member and executive director during the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 18, 2025. Despite the challenges, Stellantis launched four new models in the first half of the year, including the Citroën C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, and the Ram ProMaster Cargo BEV.

These were joined by updates to key models such as Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, Citroën C4/C4X, and Opel Mokka. Thanks to these developments, the EU30 market share grew by 127 basis points compared to the second half of 2024, with positive signals also in the North American order portfolio.

For the second half of the year, Stellantis plans to launch ten new models, including three products on the STLA Medium platform: Jeep Compass, Citroën C5 Aircross, and DS N°8, which will join the already known Peugeot 3008/5008 and Opel/Vauxhall Grandland.

The group has also responded to customer feedback with the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine on the 2026 Ram 1500, available starting in the second half of 2025. Also returning in the second half are two iconic models: the hybrid Jeep Cherokee and the Dodge Charger Sixpack with gasoline engine. There’s also news for the four-door Charger Daytona, which will join the lineup.

Peugeot announced the return of the GTi range with the 208 GTi, unveiled during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while Fiat presented the Titano pickup in Argentina, now produced in Córdoba with new engine and transmission.

Stellantis has revised upward its forecast for the net impact of tariffs in 2025: an estimated €1.5 billion, of which €300 million was already recorded in the first half. The company continues to work with legislators to address trade pressure and is developing projections for the second half of the year. Forecasts include increased net revenues, single-digit AOI profitability, and improved industrial Free Cash Flow, provided current regulatory and tariff conditions remain stable.

“These first weeks as CEO have reinforced my conviction: we will solve Stellantis’ problems by focusing on what we do well, starting with our people and our new products,” stated Antonio Filosa. “2025 is a complex year, but signs of recovery are emerging. Volumes, revenues, and AOI show improvements compared to the second half of 2024, despite the difficult context. Our new team is realistic about the challenges ahead and ready to make tough decisions to bring the group back toward profitable and sustainable growth.”