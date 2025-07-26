New electric Dodge Charger Daytona on Forgiato wheels: love it or hate it?

The world’s first electric muscle car hasn’t been welcomed with great enthusiasm. We’re talking about the Dodge Charger Daytona, which has sold just over 4,000 units so far in 2025. These are disappointing numbers, considering it’s a vehicle at the beginning of its lifecycle. But don’t worry, because the new Dodge Charger Sixpack with combustion engine will arrive soon, a version recently spotted on Detroit streets. Meanwhile, some are thinking about tuning the Charger Daytona to distinguish their vehicle from the masses. Among these is an owner who wanted to modify the wheels, mounting a set of large dimensions.

Custom Dodge Charger Daytona rocks Forgiato wheels and racing stripes

One of the most interesting examples comes from Forgiato, which has put its signature on a modified version of the new Charger Daytona, a silent muscle car with anything but timid looks that recalls the old noisy Chargers. The images highlight the wheels installed on this specimen: they’re generously sized and sport a five-spoke turbine-shaped design with exposed rivets, wide channel, and a two-tone black-silver finish. Besides perfectly filling the wheel wells, they contribute to enhancing the car’s scenic presence, though presumably at the expense of some electric range.

The body is finished in white, crossed by double black racing stripes running across the hood, roof, and trunk. The chromatic contrast is emphasized by dark details: roof, front splitter, side skirts, mirror shells, and rear ducktail spoiler.

A Dodge Charger Daytona with such flashy wheels might not be to everyone’s taste, but there’s no doubt this specimen has a well-defined personality and best represents the bold spirit of Dodge’s new electric era.