Stellantis reports first quarter 2025 sales results in Canada

Stellantis recently released sales figures for the first quarter of 2025 for the Canadian market, offering a detailed look at the group’s performance. Despite an overall decline of 18 percent from the same period last year, with a total of 26,354 vehicles sold, the analysis reveals interesting trends and signs of recovery.

Stellants: first quarter results for 2025 Canada

The first quarter of 2025 saw significant growth for several brands belonging to the Stellantis group, formerly known as FCA Canada. A positive trend was observed with a steady increase in sales month after month, indicating a gradual recovery in the market. In particular, the month of March marked a turning point, registering a remarkable 29 percent increase over February 2025. This figure shows a strong acceleration in sales, suggesting growing consumer confidence and the effectiveness of the sales strategies adopted.

This positive trend could be attributed to several factors, including the introduction of new models, targeted marketing campaigns, and an adaptation to the changing needs of Canadian consumers. Detailed analysis of sales by individual brand and model will provide further insight into specific market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Chrysler and FIAT Canada in the first quarter 2025

The first quarter of 2025 marked a remarkably successful period for Stellantis in Canada, with sales results showing strong growth for specific group brands. In particular, Chrysler experienced a surge in sales, while FIAT consolidated its presence in the electric vehicle sector.

Chrysler achieved outstanding results, with an overall sales increase of 69 percent in the first three months of the year. This success was driven mainly by the minivans in the range, with the Chrysler Grand Caravan seeing an astonishing 133% increase over the same period last year. The Chrysler Pacifica also contributed significantly, recording a 44% increase in sales.

FIAT also benefited from a positive trend, thanks to the growing popularity of its all-new 500e. This model, the most affordable electric vehicle in Canada, continued to gain acceptance, strengthening the brand’s presence in the zero-emission car sector.

Jeep, Dodge and Ram on the rise in the first quarter 2025

The first quarter of 2025 also marked a remarkably prosperous period for the Jeep, Dodge and Ram brands, with sales in the Canadian market increasing for these Stellantis Group brands. The Jeep Compass continued its upward trajectory, recording a 6 percent increase over the same period in the previous year, consolidating three consecutive years of quarterly growth.

The Dodge Durango performed exceptionally well, with a 41% increase in sales, demonstrating the strong demand for this SUV in the Canadian market.

In the pickup segment, the Ram 1500 saw an 8% increase in sales, confirming its popularity among consumers. The Ram ProMaster commercial van also achieved positive results, strengthening Ram’s position in the commercial vehicle sector.

In parallel, Stellantis Canada has made significant progress in the electric vehicle sector, selling more than 1,100 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the first quarter of 2025. This figure highlights Canadian consumers’ growing interest in sustainable mobility solutions and Stellantis’ commitment to the electrification of the automotive market.