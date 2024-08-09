Stellantis recalls over 3,000 Dodge Chargers and Challengers due to rear seat safety issue

The Stellantis group has recalled over 3,000 Dodge Chargers and Challengers in the United States due to the left rear seat potentially not locking in the upright position. This poses an obvious safety risk for anyone in the rear rows of these cars.

In the affected vehicles, a problem with the left rear seat backrest has been identified. This issue could prevent the backrest from properly locking into position. The affected Stellantis vehicles include 898 Dodge Chargers and 2,852 Dodge Challengers from the 2023 model year. The involved Chargers were produced between June 24 and June 28, 2023, while the Challengers were built between July 29 and August 16 of the same year.

The Stellantis group first noticed the problem in July 2023, when it was discovered that the left rear seat backrest wasn’t locking on some Dodge Charger units. The following month, some Dodge Challenger units also started showing the same issue.

During this summer, Stellantis’ technical safety and regulatory compliance team identified a “construction issue on some vehicles,” leading to a voluntary recall of the affected vehicles. As part of this recall, dealerships of CEO Carlos Tavares’ automotive group will inspect and, if necessary, adjust the striker. Notifications to the owners of these cars are expected to be sent out next month.

