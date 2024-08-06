Dodge unveils electric Charger Daytona’s sound in new teaser

Dodge has released a new teaser video featuring the new electric Charger Daytona. The aim of the new teaser video is to showcase its innovative Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. The video shows an electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack driving through a tunnel with a sound reminiscent of a V8 engine roar.

Dodge Charger Daytona First Edition: first teaser of the electric motor’s “roar” unveiled

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system was created to address the issue of silence in electric cars, which doesn’t suit a muscle car at all. Instead of using traditional speakers to simulate the engine roar, this system employs chambers positioned under the vehicle that work with woofers and mid-range speakers to mimic the sound of traditional internal combustion engines.

Unlike speakers, this system creates a more authentic sound. According to Dodge‘s patents, this system is designed to replicate the roar of small-block V8 engines. The teaser video has sparked a series of comments from brand enthusiasts on social media, most of them critical. Many are calling for the return of a HEMI V8 engine, which would make the Charger a “real” muscle car again, according to many enthusiasts.

The official debut of the model will take place at the upcoming Roadkill Nights event, where we’ll have the opportunity to obtain more information about the electric muscle car. So we will see and hear the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona First Edition, whose prices and features we recently discovered, this Friday. In the meantime, we leave you with the video where you can listen to a preview of the sound of the new electric Charger Daytona.