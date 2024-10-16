Stellantis recalls over 20,000 Alfa Romeo and Dodge PHEVs in US

Stellantis is recalling approximately 20,755 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUVs in the United States as they may have been built with a brake pedal that could inadvertently disengage during braking. The company is aware of 15 cases globally, including one reported accident, with no injuries reported. The affected vehicles are the 2024-2025 model year Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV SUVs and 2024 model year Dodge Hornet PHEV SUVs.

If this were to happen, the electric parking brake, located on the center console, can be pulled up and held during driving to slow the vehicle to a controlled stop. Additionally, the automatic emergency braking system, unless deactivated, will intervene without further action from the driver when it detects that a collision is imminent.

In compliance with regulations, customers owning these affected Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV and Dodge Hornet PHEV units will be notified by priority mail. The remedy, which involves reinforcing the brake pedal, will be provided free of charge. The automotive group urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices.

Customers with additional questions or concerns are encouraged to call customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visit mopar.com/recalls for more information. Approximately 2,280 units have been recalled in Canada, 134 in Mexico, and outside North America, 30,517 vehicles are affected by the recall.

In recent weeks, both Alfa Romeo and Dodge have introduced the 2025 model year of Tonale and Hornet GT and R/T, which feature several new additions. The hope is to attract more customers in the United States, where both models are struggling significantly. Sales of both Hornet and Tonale have been disappointing expectations so far.