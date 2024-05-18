Stellantis recalls 261 Alfa Romeo Giulia for fuel line sensor housing

Stellantis has recalled approximately 261 units of the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia in the United States due to a fuel line sensor housing that could lead to serious consequences, such as fuel leakage and potentially causing a fire.

If the fuel line sensor leaks, it could cause a fuel shortage in the Giulia’s engine. If the leaked fuel comes into contact with an ignition source, a fire could occur, seriously endangering the vehicle’s occupants as well as causing damage to people or property outside the vehicle.

Vehicle occupants may smell fuel while the engine is running or notice a decrease in vehicle performance. Stellantis has communicated that the vehicles in question were produced from March 23, 2021, until April 28, 2021, when the defective fuel sensors were no longer used in production. Dealers will replace the fuel line sensor housing free of charge, and notification letters to owners should be mailed starting June 19, 2024.

Apart from the recall, there has been much talk in recent weeks about the new generation of Giulia, which is expected to debut on the market by spring 2026, a year after the debut of the new generation of Stelvio. According to recent statements by the brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, “the new Giulia will be a success,” and many digital creators, with the first available information, are trying to imagine what the definitive design of the car will be. Although it is expected to arrive on the market exclusively in an electric version, some recent rumors indicate that due to the slowdown in the electric car market, the new Giulia could also be offered in hybrid variants. In addition, a Quadrifoglio version with over 1,000 horsepower is also expected.