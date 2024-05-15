New Alfa Romeo Giulia to debut in 2026 and be a success, brand CEO says

The highly anticipated new generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia is on the way and promises to be one of the stars of the automotive landscape. The car, which is scheduled to be unveiled in the spring of 2026, was recently praised by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who described it as “splendid” and expressed confidence in its potential for success on a global scale. The new Giulia, the result of the prestigious Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, where the current generation is currently being assembled.

Imparato is optimistic about the success of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will debut in the spring of 2026

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia will be one of the first cars from the Stellantis group in Europe to use the STLA Large platform. Initially, it was thought that the Giulia would be offered exclusively in an electric version, but recent rumors suggest that the range may also include one or more variants equipped with internal combustion engines.

However, one certainty concerns the top-of-the-range version, the Quadrifoglio. This high-performance version will be powered by an electric motor capable of delivering over 1,000 horsepower, ensuring breathtaking performance and an adrenaline-pumping driving experience. But the new Giulia will not just be a matter of horsepower and acceleration. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato emphasized that this car will offer much more.

The interiors will be characterized by refined luxury, with high-quality materials and impeccable finishes. The design, which has always been a strong point of the Italian brand, will be both elegant and sporty, able to capture attention and arouse emotions. In addition, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be equipped with the most advanced onboard technologies to ensure an engaging, safe, and cutting-edge driving experience. Thanks to the 800-volt fast charging system, waiting times to recharge the battery will be minimized. In about 18 minutes, it will be possible to bring the charge from 20% to 80%, making the Giulia ideal for long journeys and for those who need to get back on the road quickly.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will take advantage of the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and STLA Brain technology, to offer an unprecedented driving experience. One of the most evident changes proposed in the render is the adoption of a more “truncated tail” design, which gives the Giulia an even more dynamic and sporty appearance.