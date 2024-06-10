Stellantis recalls 200,000 Dodge and Ram vehicles due to a software issue

The Stellantis group has decided to recall over 200,000 SUVs and pick-up trucks due to a software issue that could compromise the proper functioning of the vehicle’s electronic stability control systems. According to the company, the problem is likely derived from a defect in the anti-lock braking system.

It appears that the system, under certain circumstances, disables stability control. The affected Stellantis brand models in the United States include the 2022 Dodge Durango and the 2022 Ram 2500 and 3500. The Ram 2500 is the most affected model, with 158,000 pick-up trucks involved in the recall. The Ram 3500 has just over 500 vehicles involved. For the Dodge Durango, around 53,000 units will be recalled. The stability control system is an undoubtedly essential function that, in emergency situations, can prevent the loss of vehicle control, especially when facing wet or icy roads.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned that driving a vehicle with the stability system disabled or not functioning increases the risk of accidents. Several studies show that electronic stability control systems, when operational, concretely reduce fatal accidents, especially those involving rollovers. These are the typical dynamics of a vehicle that, when skidding, can become fatal.

For over a decade, the NHTSA has required that all new passenger vehicles be equipped with an electronic stability system. Stellantis will have to notify all affected owners by the end of next month. Customers can bring their vehicles to dealerships to update the anti-lock braking system free of charge.

Recently, another issue had involved Stellantis due to potentially defective airbags in some Citroen, DS, and Opel models. About 30,000 Opel vehicles with Takata airbags are involved, along with 500,000 Citroen and DS cars in around twenty countries across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The chemicals in the airbags can deteriorate in hot and humid climatic conditions, increasing the risk of malfunctions in case of activation.