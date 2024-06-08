Dodge Hornet and three other Stellantis vehicles among the slowest-selling in the U.S.

The Dodge Hornet is one of the slowest-selling cars in the United States. However, it previously held the top position but has now been surpassed by the Jaguar I-PACE. Nonetheless, it’s a ranking that one shouldn’t be proud of. Currently, the Dodge Hornet has a 550-day supply, which means it would take approximately a year and a half to sell all the available Hornets in the inventory. In the last 45 days, only 1,283 units were sold, with 15,679 Hornets still unsold.

The Dodge Hornet is not the only vehicle from the Stellantis family on this list. The ranking also includes brands like Jeep and Ram, with four models in the top 10 of this ranking belonging to the Stellantis family.

In seventh place, we find the Jeep Wagoneer, with only 1,722 units sold in the last 45 days and 9,586 units available in inventory. To sell all the unsold units, it would take approximately 258 days at the current pace. In ninth place on the list is the Ram 2500 pickup, with 9,281 units sold in the last 45 days and a staggering 47,611 units still available. In this case, it would take 231 days to sell all the unsold models. Closing out the top 10 is the Jeep Gladiator, with 4,962 units sold in the last 45 days and 24,152 units available in inventory. To sell all the units in inventory, it would take 219 days.

Economic conditions and changes in consumer preferences are among the factors contributing to the slow sales of these models. The increase in electric vehicles and hybrid models also contributes to the competition, although according to a recent survey, Americans still prefer traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Although not part of this ranking, the Fiat 500X in the United States is also struggling to find buyers, and dealerships are forced to offer discounts exceeding $10,000 to get rid of them.