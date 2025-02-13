Stellantis, recall of over 6,000 Ram pickups

Stellantis has recalled more than 6,000 Ram pickups because of a defect in the side airbags. The defect discussed here could cause the inflators to suddenly rupture, resulting in compressed gas escaping and possibly throwing metal fragments into the passenger compartment. This, of course, is certainly a serious safety risk to passengers, who could be hit by the debris and suffer injuries. The recall involves several Ram models, including 1500, 2500, 3500, and 3500 Chassis Cab, produced in different years.

Automotive group initiates major recall

Stellantis has initiated a recall affecting more than 6,000 fourth-generation Ram pickups, including the 1500, 2500, 3500 and 3500 Chassis Cab models. The problem is related to a defect in the inflators of the side curtain airbags, which could suddenly rupture, causing a rapid release of compressed gas and, in some cases, the release of metal fragments inside the passenger compartment. This defect poses a serious safety risk to passengers, as debris could strike vehicle occupants and cause injury.

The recall affects several production lots, including the Ram 1500 Classic built in 2016 and between 2018 and 2019, the Ram 2500 produced between 2016 and 2020, and some versions of the Ram 3500. A total of 3,086 units of Ram 1500, 2,111 units of Ram 2500, 867 units of Ram 3500, and 2 units of Ram 3500 Chassis Cab with a gross weight of less than 10,000 pounds are affected. On August 25, 2023, FCA US LLC’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance (TSRC) organization initiated an investigation into certain Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, and 3500 Chassis Cab vehicle models produced in 2016 and between 2018 and 2020. The reason for the investigation was that these vehicles may have been equipped with a defective side airbag inflator that was at risk of sudden rupture. In the following months, until December 16, 2024, Stellantis worked with the supplier to analyze the defective components and understand the source of the problem.

Survey result conducted

The investigation revealed that the inflators involved came from production batches into which moisture had probably been introduced during the manufacturing process. This factor could have caused internal corrosion over time, with the risk of developing stress corrosion cracking (SCC), compromising the proper functioning of the device.

As of January 9, 2025, Stellantis had received five customer reports and one warranty claim, but no accidents or injuries were reported to be related to the problem. Nevertheless, to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers, FCA US decided on Jan. 9, 2025, to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected vehicles, as determined by the Vehicle Regulation Committee. To fix the problem, Stellantis has arranged to replace one or both of the defective side airbags in the affected vehicles free of charge. Owners will receive official notification by mail starting Feb. 13, 2025. Those who want more information can contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. The official recall codes assigned by Stellantis for this issue are 05C, 09C and 10C.