Ram 3500, 4500, 5500 Chassis Cab 2025, the force serving the work in Canada

Built in Saltillo, Mexico, the 2025 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks go on sale this quarter (Q1 2025)

The new 2025 Ram Chassis Cab trucks

Yesterday, Ram unveiled the new 2025 Ram Chassis Cab trucks, featuring a new 6.7-litre Cummins Turbo Diesel engine with power take-off (PTO) capability for left- and right-side operation. Ram’s heaviest haulers relentlessly give maximum effort with a unique combination of upfitter-friendly innovation, durability and capability.

“The Ram Chassis Cab line represents our hardest working trucks — designed and engineered to run at maximum capability all day, every day,” says Ram Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis. “In this segment, durability, low cost of ownership and innovative upfitter solutions are top of mind for our customers and our engineering and planning teams.”

The 2025 Ram Chassis Cab, two engine options

The 2025 Ram Chassis Cab offers customers two engine options — the new 6.7-litre Cummins Turbo Diesel engine and the standard 6.4-litre HEMI V-8 engine. A new electronic column shifter and TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission are standard equipment on both engines.

The all-new 6.7-litre Turbo Diesel engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 800 lb.-ft. of torque, while the 6.4-litre HEMI V-8 is rated at 375 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque.

Working closely with Cummins, the 6.7-litre inline-6-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine boasts several improvements in drivability, fuel economy, durability, startability, serviceability and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

A redesigned block and head, robust heavy-duty pistons, new performance intake manifold, a new turbo, larger intake/exhaust valves for improved port flow and a higher-pressure fuel system enhance the diesel’s hallmark durability and efficiency.

To make service easier, and improve air flow and performance, the new Cummins engine utilizes improved intake port geometry for top feed injectors, top load lubrication and integrated fuel filters. Helping customers in extremely cold environments, Ram Chassis Cab trucks equipped with the Cummins Turbo Diesel utilize glow plugs. Additionally, noise, vibration and harshness were improved using helical transmission gears.

Improved performance and support for biodiesel

Also new for 2025, the selectable oil change interval allows customers to elect B20 biodiesel for notification on proper oil change timing:

B20 biodiesel oil change interval – 20,000 kilometres

Regular diesel oil change interval – 24,000 kilometres

The new 2025 Ram Chassis Cab trucks integrate the TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission that features a lower cruise engine rpm and improved performance on graded roads.

Wide gear ratios allow for a reduction in rear axle ratio without compromising capability. The TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission and new electronic column shifter are now standard on both engine options.

Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 15,667 kilograms (34,540 pounds) (5500) and a maximum payload of 5,425 kilograms (11,960 pounds) (5500).

For 2025, Ram Chassis Cab trucks feature updated grilles with a unique design, depending on the selected trim level. New premium LED headlamps, including twin bi-functional projectors, are available, while LEDs are now standard.

More details here – official press release Stellantis Media Canada