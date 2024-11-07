Yellowstone Edition Ram 2500 launched by Ram Australia arrives

Ram Trucks Australia has unveiled an exclusive new version of its powerful Ram 2500 pickup truck. This version has been dedicated to fans of the Yellowstone TV series. It is a car created in a limited edition, called just Yellowstone Edition. The car was produced with the collaboration of Paramount, and takes as its inspiration the rather wild environment that characterizes the show.

Aesthetics and engine of the Yellowstone Edition Ram 2500

As for the car’s engine, we know that this is equipped with a powerful 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel, capable of delivering a maximum torque of about 1152 Nm and 370 hp of power. The powertrain in question has then been combined with a sophisticated towing system. Such features make this Ram 3500 perfect for all kinds of eventualities, even in complicated situations.

As for the aesthetics of the car, however, we find that the Ram 2500 Yellowstone Edition is distinguished from other models by its characteristic ruggedness. In fact, the bodywork was created to be exclusively inspired by the series, with completely dedicated and customized logos and badges. Various eye-catching colors have been made available, such as bright white, diamond black and Delmonico red, for example. Making the car even more aggressive with the racy appearance are the black details, namely the grille and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior of the Ram 2500 and homage to the TV series

The interior of the car was designed to be able to offer those who climb inside great comfort and functionality. The seats have been made of leather, and the central screen is 12-inch touch. There are also numerous driver assistance systems that make every journey very safe and easy to manage.

The edition of this very special car will be produced in a limited number, with exclusive availability only to Australia. For those who are fans of the series but also of vehicles of this kind, this is a real eye-catcher. The Ram 2500 Yellowstone Edition perfectly combines great style, performance and high-end technology, while also paying great homage to one of the most widely followed television series in recent times.

Main features and price

it is therefore possible to say that the main features that make this car so special are definitely those of the design, which is absolutely exclusive and dedicated to the Yellowstone series, with dedicated logos and very convincing colors. The engine is very powerful and reliable, being a Cummins Turbodiesel. And looking at the cabin the latter is among the most comfortable in its category, that is, with many features available to passengers. The edition is definitely limited, dedicated to Australian consumers. And talking about the price, this is starting price is 177,950 AUD.



So, this Ram 2500 Yellowstone Edition is definitely a very rugged, stylish and also very high-tech pickup truck. It has all the features to meet the needs of consumers who want to have a vehicle that can handle all kinds of situations, inspired by the Yellowstone wilderness.