Ram 1500 Classic: production ends after 17-year run

Ram redesigned its flagship pickup, the one most celebrated and loved by Americans for many years, for the release of the 2019 MY. That restyling of the 1500 is therefore relatively dated now. However, as of today, it’s not the oldest Ram model that’s still available at dealerships and can still be purchased new. Surprisingly, the American brand within Stellantis has continued to sell the old 1500 alongside the updated model.

Known as the Ram 1500 Classic, this model introduced in 2009 doesn’t seem ready yet to give way and leave the lineup. Until now, apparently. Ram has reportedly confirmed to Drive magazine that it intends to retire the Classic, finally giving it the consideration of that dear old friend who has aged and deserves some rest.

Ram 1500 Classic officially retires after 17 years: making way for new electric pickups

The 1500 Classic has been, for 17 years of honorable service, an excellent choice for those looking for an entry-level pickup. Moreover, the Tradesman model has perfectly met the needs of customers, especially commercial ones belonging to companies and services of all kinds. With the introduction of the Tradesman trim on the new Ram 1500 for the 2024 model, it’s time to say goodbye to the previous generation. The two 1500 lines, therefore, together for the last time in this final glorious year.

Ram has also confirmed that the Ram 1500 Classic with the HEMI engine will remain on sale until 2025. So, after 17 years, the 1500 Classic will finally come to the end of its production. It’s not clear when production will officially end, as the general date of late 2024 doesn’t allow for a really precise date to be determined.

It’s also possible that production has already ended and that the American automaker has enough stock to cover sales until 2025. A recent Automotive News article suggests this possibility, also citing that a seat supplier for the 1500 Classic will be forced to reduce staff by September.