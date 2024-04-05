For the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, the brand is bringing back the popular Tuscadero color as a limited-edition option. The bold, deep, and vibrant magenta hue was first introduced in 2021 and was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from customers.

Jeep Wrangler 2024: Tuscadero color returns as a limited-edition option for the 4×4 Day 2024

“Since the Tuscadero color debut in 2021, nearly 30,000 customers have ordered it,” said Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep North America. “We always listen to our customers, and we’re excited to bring back this incredibly popular Tuscadero paint color on the Jeep Wrangler for 4×4 Day 2024.”

Tuscadero is part of a wide range of vibrant, special-edition exterior colors that Jeep offers, including Gobi, Gecko, Chief, and Nacho. These colors give the Jeep Wrangler and other Jeep models a unique character and appeal. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is now available in nine eye-catching exterior colors, including Tuscadero, Anvil, Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, Hydro Blue, Bright White, and Black.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler in Tuscadero color can be ordered now on Sahara and Rubicon trim levels. It can be paired with a black hardtop, body-color hardtop, black soft top, or One-Touch Sky top. The iconic Jeep Wrangler is the most capable and recognizable SUV in the world. It offers legendary off-road capability and a unique sense of style. New features for the 2024 Model Year are a revamped grille and a new wheel design.