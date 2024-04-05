Dodge Hornet sells 10 times more than Alfa Romeo Tonale in the U.S.

When the new Dodge Hornet was unveiled, many wondered if it would affect the Alfa Romeo Tonale in the US car market. Sales data for the first quarter of 2024 seem to support those who thought that Stellantis would end up creating unnecessary internal competition by bringing a “twin” to the market.

Dodge Hornet sold 7,419 units in the US in the first quarter, compared to 728 for the Alfa Romeo Tonale

In the first quarter of 2024, 7,419 Dodge Hornets were sold in the United States, while in the same period, the Alfa Romeo Tonale sold just 728 units. The American SUV has registered an overwhelming supremacy compared to the model of the Italian brand from which it differs in very few things.

In addition to the greater popularity of the Dodge brand in the US compared to Alfa Romeo, the price also makes a difference. The Dodge Hornet starts at $31,400 in the US, while the Alfa Romeo Tonale is priced at $43,485. This also ends up affecting the sales of the two models.

According to some rumors, Alfa Romeo executives knew this could happen and were not entirely happy when they heard about the release of the Hornet model. In any case, the Dodge Hornet has sold 10 times more than the Tonale. The Alfa Romeo managed to sell only 728 units of its seemingly more luxurious crossover, but almost identical to its American counterpart.

Staying on the subject of Alfa Romeo, it sold more than the Giulia, which recorded 640 sales, but less than the Stelvio, which was the Italian automaker’s best-selling model in the US in the first quarter of 2024 with 917 sales. Finally, in the first three months of the year, the Italian brand registered an overall drop of 4 percent compared to the same period last year.