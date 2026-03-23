Stellantis puts more pressure on dealers to boost sales by 25 percent

Stellantis has set a target for its US dealer network to increase sales by 25 percent by 2026, pairing that request with higher marketing investment and a revision of its pricing policy. The move comes after a decline that reportedly pushed the group’s US market share from 12.5 percent in 2020 to about 8 percent in the 2024-2025 period.

That contraction has come mainly from the loss of momentum at brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, and Fiat, which have become less and less relevant in the American market, and from a weaker phase for Jeep and Ram as well, even though for years they had served as the group’s main commercial pillars in the country.

Stellantis pushes dealers harder with a 25 percent sales growth target by 2026

The decision to lean heavily on the dealer network and on pricing could produce quick effects on registrations, but it also carries risks that deserve careful evaluation over the medium term. Discounts tend to erode the perceived value of brands, and stronger advertising pressure alone is unlikely to offset the limits of a lineup that in several segments struggles to compete with what major rivals are offering.

The group led by Antonio Filosa has announced models meant to refresh the range, including the electric Jeep Recon and the Ram 1500 REV, but the heart of the lineup still relies on a traditional setup in a market where many competitors continue to move faster on new platforms, electrification, and software.

The overall impression is that Stellantis is relying at this stage more on commercial pressure than on an industrial renewal that has already taken shape. Dealers are being asked to carry the weight of a recovery in volumes while the most important products of the new phase have not yet reached showrooms, a sequence that exposes the group to the risk of asking the network for an effort that may prove hard to sustain without an offering that has in the meantime regained attractiveness and the ability to compete on its own in the segments that matter most.

The strategic plan that Filosa is expected to present on May 21 could provide clearer indications about the industrial direction Stellantis intends to follow in the United States, but until then the American relaunch remains largely tied to the ability of the sales network to make up for a delay rooted first of all in the product itself.