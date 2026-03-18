Dodge’s electric transition is a disaster: only 80 Charger EVs sold in the US in January 2026

According to S&P Global Mobility data, Dodge sold only 80 electric Charger Daytona models in the United States in January 2026, marking a 65 percent drop from the same month a year earlier and continuing a decline that had already pushed total deliveries of the model down to about 346 units between October and December in the final quarter of 2025. The collapse coincided with the end of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases on September 30, 2025, an incentive that had proved crucial in supporting already fragile demand for an electric car aimed at a customer base traditionally tied to combustion engines.

Dodge sold only 80 Charger Daytona EVs in the US in January 2026

The Dodge Charger Daytona, available in 496-horsepower R/T form and 670-horsepower Scat Pack form, closed 2025 with 7,421 units in the United States, a volume equal to about five percent of what the old V8-powered Charger generated each year. Last May, the model showed an average supply of 241 days, or about eight months of inventory against an industry standard of 60 days, with more than 3,500 units sitting on dealer lots despite incentives that in some cases exceeded $20,000 through a mix of factory discounts, regional bonuses, and lease offers.

The impact on the brand was heavy. Dodge closed 2025 with 101,927 total sales, down 28 percent from the previous year, while market share fell from 0.88 percent to 0.63 percent. The Durango carried almost all of the volume, rising 37 percent to 81,168 units in its best result since 2005, while the Hornet cut its sales in half and stopped at 9,365 units before Dodge pulled it from the market in January 2026, also hurt by the 25 percent tariffs on imports from Italy. The brand, which came close to 596,000 annual units in 2013, has lost more than 80 percent of its volume from that peak.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Stellantis responded with the Charger Sixpack powered by the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six, which entered production in Windsor in December 2025. The two-door 550-horsepower Scat Pack version reportedly sold out its first dealer allocation in less than 24 hours, and CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed that the combustion-powered variant will account for 90 percent of total Charger production. Pricing starts at $51,990 for the 420-horsepower R/T and rises to $56,990 for the Scat Pack, placing both below the electric Daytona, which now starts at $61,990 after a $5,000 cut from 2025.

For the Daytona, the downsizing has already begun, with Dodge suspending the R/T for 2026, cancelling the SRT Banshee project, and shifting the model to an order-only formula until inventories run out. The first-quarter results, expected on April 30, will show whether the Sixpack can recover at least part of the more than 130,000 units that Charger and Challenger generated every year between 2018 and 2022.