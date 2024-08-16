Stellantis provides most complete electric van range by capturing UK market

With nearly 45 percent market share, it dominates the segment unchallenged. With a comprehensive range of electric vans under the Vauxhall, Peugeot and other brands, the group is accelerating the transition to more sustainable mobility.

Stellantis Group broadly confirms its leadership in the electric commercial vehicle market in the UK. With a market share of more than 43% and more than 4,444 units sold since the beginning of the current year, Stellantis has quite clearly detached its various competitors, registering almost three times as many sales as the second-place finisher.

Inside the Group, it was mainly the Vauxhall and Peugeot brands that drove the big growth. Vauxhall has established itself as the great leader in its segment, followed closely by Peugeot. This success has certainly been achieved thanks to the wide range of electric models that have been offered by both brands, which manage in this way to cover different needs and sizes.

The United Kingdom is certainly a very strategic market for electric commercial vehicles, both in the private and corporate fleet sectors. The demand for zero-emission vehicles is gradually growing more and more, at the same time government incentive policies are pushing manufacturers to invest more and more in this technology that could soon be the basis of mobility.

Citroën Berlingo is the best-selling compact van in the UK

Stellantis’ leadership in the UK electric van market obviously confirms the group’s great commitment to working hard for increasingly sustainable mobility. As pointed out by Lee Titchner, Director of Stellantis ProOne UK, having the opportunity to be able to offer a very complete range of electric commercial vehicles, each with a dedicated brand, was of great importance in gaining market leadership.

Stellantis’ strong success, however, goes far beyond the electric van segment. In fact, the group leads nearly a third of the total van market in the UK with its achievements, with a market share reaching 26 percent and more than 53,509 vehicles registered in 2024. In addition, the Opel/Vauxhall brand has managed to position itself as the third best-selling brand in the UK light commercial vehicle market. As for the Citroën Berlingo, on the other hand, thanks to its sales it was the best-selling compact van.

Stellantis’ results in the UK continue to demonstrate how the group is perfectly capable of offering very competitive electric mobility solutions that are equally attractive to customers. With its diverse range of products, Stellantis continues to lead the motoring world towards sustainable mobility.