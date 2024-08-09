Stellantis: once again queen of commercial vehicles in UK in July

With a market share of 43.81 percent, Stellantis dominates the electric van market in the UK. Brands such as Vauxhall and Peugeot are driving growth, offering electric vehicles valued by customers for their performance and reliability. So Stellantis offers the widest range of electric vans in the UK, meeting the needs of every professional. With a small carbon footprint and numerous sustainability initiatives, the group is at the forefront of fighting pollution and promoting a cleaner future

Stellantis: exponential growth in UK electric van market

Stellantis continues to be a major player in the automotive world towards the transition to more sustainable mobility. The group has in fact also currently consolidated its position as the undisputed leader in the electric commercial vehicle market as far as the UK is concerned. Thanks to a valuable and comprehensive range of electric vehicles and an unwavering commitment by its various teams toward innovation, Stellantis has been able to record exponential growth in sales, outpacing every one of its competitors without too much trouble and by far.

The Vauxhall and Peugeot are leading the electric commercial vehicle segment

The latest statistics published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) also confirm the great success of Stellantis. The group makes registered more than 4,444 electric vans in 2024, so as to capture a market share of 43.81 percent. Vauxhall and Peugeot were confirmed as the best-selling brands in the segment, a factor that demonstrates customers’ high appreciation for the electric solutions offered by Stellantis.

Choosing a Stellantis electric vehicle nowadays is seen as a concrete support for reducing CO2 emissions and continuously reducing air pollution. Thanks to local zero-emission technology, Stellantis electric vehicles have the potential to help greatly improve air quality in cities and consequently, reduce our environmental impact.

But of course, the key to Stellantis’ success lies in the wide range of electric vehicles the group is able to offer, with which it becomes possible to meet the needs of all kinds of professional customers. Each brand in the group can offer a fully electric version of each van model, so a solution is guaranteed to suit every type of use.

In addition to its intention to provide electric vehicles, the Stellantis also places great emphasis actively on promoting sustainable mobility. The Group has actually kicked off a series of initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact throughout the entire value chain, starting from the production itself to the distribution of vehicles.

Lee Titchner: “Stellantis at the forefront of electrification”

Lee Titchner, Director, Stellantis ProOne UK confirmed that he is very proud that the group is at the forefront of such an important issue as electrification. He added that Stellantis’ commitment always remains to be able to offer mobility solutions to all customers that are increasingly effective and sustainable, so as to create a better future for all.

Stellantis’ results provided further confirmation that the future of the commercial vehicle industry is increasingly electric. As a result, the automotive Group, led by CEO Carlos Tavares, is confirmed as a major key player in this transformation, pursuing significant investments to succeed in developing low-emission technologies and products.