Peugeot dominates UK’s EV market: July 2024 sales report

Peugeot continues to be one of the leaders in the electric vehicle market, with an overall market share of electric cars and vans increasing to 4.14 percent year-to-date. July was a particularly positive month for the French car manufacturer: the brand’s market share in the electric car and van sector rose to 5.47 percent, an increase of 4.26 percentage points compared to the same month in 2023, and contributed to electric vehicles representing 28.57 percent of the month’s sales.

Peugeot records a positive July 2024 in the electric car segment in the UK

This growth was partly driven by the success of the new E-3008, which was among the top 10 best-selling electric cars in July after its first full month of customer deliveries. The E-3008 was also the second best-selling electric C-SUV in the UK in July. Peugeot offers a wider fully electric range than any traditional European manufacturer, with 8,483 electric vehicles already sold this year compared to 6,326 in the same period of 2023. The next generation of E-3008 and E-5008 electric vehicles are the latest models to join the range with a range of up to 422 miles (679 km) and 410 miles (660 km) respectively. By the end of the year, Peugeot will offer 12 fully electric vehicles, including nine passenger cars and three electric light commercial vehicles.

First introduced on the new E-3008, Peugeot also offers its Allure Care warranty, available across the Stellantis brand’s electric car range, including E-208, E-2008, E-308 and E-308 SW, and with the new E-5008 and E-408 arriving later this year, it also benefits from the 8-year/100,000-mile (160,934 km) warranty. Confident in the quality, reliability, and durability of its products, the brand is the first European manufacturer to offer such extensive coverage.

Peugeot‘s range of electric vans continues to perform excellently: the brand impressively increased its electric van market share in July by 14.14 percentage points, reaching 18.45 percent compared to the same month in 2023. Year-to-date, the electric van market share has also increased by 4.35 percentage points, bringing its electric van market share to 16.97 percent.

With 39,271 cars sold so far this year, compared to 33,928 sold in the same period of 2023, Peugeot is on track for a successful full year. In July, the Sochaux-based car manufacturer increased its share of the overall market to 3.14 percent, up 0.67 percentage points. Year-to-date, the overall car market share has risen to 3.40 percent, an increase of 0.3 percentage points.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, said: “Our positive sales performance, as we head towards full compliance with the UK’s 2024 ZEV mandate, is proof of our leadership and innovation in the electric vehicle market, achieving an electric mix of over 28 percent electric in July and also increasing our overall market share. It’s also encouraging to see the success of the E-3008 in its first full month of trading. These figures support our commitment to electric vehicles with market-leading range figures, and we are proud to offer our customers the most comprehensive fully electric range of any mainstream European brand.”