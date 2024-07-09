Stellantis: production sharply declines in Italy in the first half of 2024

Stellantis recorded a sharp decline in production at its Italian plants in the first half of 2024. In the first six months of the year, exactly 303,510 vehicles rolled off the assembly lines of the automotive group’s production sites. This represents a 25.2 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. If we consider only cars without commercial vehicles, the situation is even more dramatic: 35.9 percent decrease, with 186,510 units produced in total.

Sharp production decline for Stellantis’ Italian plants in the first six months of 2024

The only Stellantis plant that registers growth is the one in Pomigliano d’Arco, which now represents more than half of the company’s total volumes. The half-year data indicates an increase of 3.5 percent, despite unions reporting a “strong slowdown” in production. In contrast, at the other four Stellantis plants in the country, production has experienced very significant declines: 63.5 percent at Mirafiori, which will remain closed until September, 73.3 percent at Modena, 38.7 percent at Cassino, and 57.6 percent at Melfi. This is a rather marked decrease compared to what happened in the first half of last year.

The unions say they are very concerned about the situation because if the trend of the second half of 2024 were to be like that of the first, the set target would not be reached, namely to produce about 750,000 cars as in 2023, with production levels settling around 500,000. This is exactly half of what the government forecasts by 2030.

The situation is not much better in the United States, where further layoffs are expected and production at the Warren plant will be reduced to a single daily shift, with 1,600 workers, half of the plant’s workforce, being temporarily laid off. In Canada as well, the drop in sales in the last quarter is decidedly high, which could lead to drastic decisions.