Stellantis: production and export increase in Q1 2025 in Brazil

The company’s exports to Brazil have reached 38,160 vehicles since the beginning of the year, up 38% from last year. The Fiat Strada was the most exported vehicle during the period, with more than 10,000 units shipped to other countries

Stellantis Q1 2025 growth in Brazil

Stellantis continued its pace of growth in the first quarter of 2025. In addition to expanding its sales volume leadership, the company also achieved significant results in Brazil, with a focus on vehicle production and export.

“The first quarter results reinforce Stellantis’ strategic role in Brazil, both in serving the domestic market and in expanding exports. This positive performance demonstrates not only consumer confidence in our vehicles, but also the strength and efficiency of our industrial operations in the country. Our plants continue to provide high-quality products with competitiveness and a focus on serving different markets,” said Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

Production on the rise

Between January and March, Stellantis produced 191,307 vehicles in Brazil, up 21 percent from the 158,233 units registered in the same period in 2024. This performance reinforces the company’s industrial strength in the country and its relevance in the national automotive scenario.

The automotive hub in Betim, Minas Gerais, was one of the main contributors to this performance, with 117,441 vehicles produced in the first quarter, a 23 percent increase over last year.

In Pernambuco, the Goiana Automotive Hub has produced 56,972 units since the beginning of the year, a volume 10.9 percent higher than in 2024. The Porto Real plant, in Rio de Janeiro, reached 16,894 vehicles produced between January and March, an increase of about 45 percent year-on-year comparison.

Export growth

Stellantis’ exports to Brazil also recorded significant results in the first quarter of 2025. A total of 38,160 vehicles were exported between January and March, up about 38 percent from the previous year.

The flagship is the Porto Real Automotive Hub (RJ), which recorded the highest growth percentage among the company’s units: 7.8 thousand vehicles exported, up 168 percent from the same period last year. The Betim Automotive Hub (MG) was the leader in terms of absolute volume, with more than 20 thousand units shipped and a 41% growth in year-on-year comparison.

In Pernambuco, the Goiana plant maintained the good performance of the previous year, with over 10 thousand vehicles exported between January and March this year.

Strada stands out in exports

One of the main models responsible for Stellantis’ good performance in Brazilian exports has been the Fiat Strada. The clear leader in domestic sales, the pickup also stood out in the foreign market and was the company’s most exported vehicle in the first quarter of 2025, with more than 10 thousand units shipped to other countries.