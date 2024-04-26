Stellantis focuses on electrical in Brazil: stunning investment for Goiana Automotive Hub

Stellantis reveals an epoch-making investment plan for its Automotive Hub in Goiana, Brazil, with a goal of transforming the manufacturing hub into a center of excellence for electric and connected mobility of the future.

Stellantis announced this way an enormous investment plan for Brazil that has never been seen: R$30 billion by 2030. The largest investment in the history of the Brazilian and South American automotive industry, demonstrating the group’s concrete, long-term commitment to the country.

Stellantis doubles its commitment to Brazil for the future of the Goiana Hub

Pernambuco Governor Raquel Lyra visited the Stellantis production hub in Goiana on April 25, 2024, joined by Stellantis President of South America Emanuele Cappellano. They both celebrated the plant’s achievements over the past nine years, including: more than 1.5 million vehicles produced; more than 250,000 units exported; the launch and production of five models under three brands: Jeep Renegade, Compass, and Commander, and Fiat Toro and Ram Rampage pickup trucks; the creation of more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs; and the attraction of more than 38 suppliers.

Such a visit was an opportunity to proclaim a new round of record investment by Stellantis in Brazil: R$30 billion, of which R$13 billion will be specifically earmarked for the Goiana production hub.

“I am here today to celebrate the success of Stellantis in Goiana”, said Governor Lyra. “Over the past nine years, this plant has made a significant contribution to the economy of Pernambuco and Brazil”.

“Since our arrival in Goiana in April 2015, we have always had the ambition to leave an indelible mark and contribute to the progress of Pernambuco,” said Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis President for South America. “Today, nine years later, we are rewriting history with a new chapter of investments that will lead our production hub toward an even brighter future.”

New Stellantis investment in Goiana for a bright future in Brazil

New investments will bring a breath of fresh air to Goiana:

New models. Fresh models will be introduced to meet the growing needs of the Brazilian and international markets, with a focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. Innovative, state-of-the-art models will be produced to meet the challenges of sustainable mobility and the needs of modern consumers.

Supply chain strengthening. A larger and more robust supplier network will be created to support production growth, fostering the growth of the local industrial fabric. The aim is to create an efficient and sustainable production chain that involves local companies and contributes to the economic development of the region.

New technologies. These initiatives are particularly focused on the electrification and decarbonization of mobility, with the goal of making increasingly environmentally friendly vehicles. Stellantis will invest in innovative technologies for the development of electric and hybrid vehicles, contributing to emissions reduction and environmental protection.

Research and development. Efforts in research and development will be intensified, with a focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Stellantis will position itself at the forefront of automotive innovation, investing in technologies that will make driving safer and more comfortable.

Stellantis’ investments will have a significant positive impact not only on the Goiana hub, but on the entire region and Brazil, including:

Job creation. As a matter of fact, it is estimated that the investments will generate thousands of new job opportunities, both within the plant and in the supply chain. This will contribute to reduce the unemployment and improve the standard of living of local people.

Economic development. Increased production and new suppliers will energize industry and services across this region, promoting Brazil’s economic growth and competitiveness. Investments by Stellantis will provide a significant boost to the local and national economy.

Innovation and technology. The development of new technologies will apply Stellantis’ know-how to the region, fostering the growth and competitiveness of local companies and positioning Brazil as a benchmark in the global automotive landscape. Brazil will become a hub of automotive innovation, attracting investment and talent from around the world.

Improving quality in life. Increasing economic prosperity will lead to improved quality of life for people living in the region, with easier access to essential services such as education, health, and infrastructure. Stellantis investments will help create a more prosperous and inclusive society.

In sum, it certainly appears to be an ambitious plan, a concrete commitment, and a bright future-this is the picture that emerges from Stellantis’ announcements. A plan that will benefit all of Brazil and confirm the group’s leadership in the automotive landscape of South America. Stellantis is a reliable partner for Brazil’s sustainable development, and its commitment to the future is clear and tangible.

With this investment plan, Stellantis confirms its leading role in the Brazilian and South American automotive sector. The company demonstrates a concrete commitment to the country, contributing to its economic, social and technological development in a sustainable and responsible way. The focus on electric and connected mobility is also a response to the challenges of the future and an important step toward a greener and more connected future for Brazil.