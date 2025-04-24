Fiat is the official pickup brand at Agrishow 2025

Visitors will be able to see up close and test drive the different versions of Strada, Toro and Titano . Other options from the Fiat product range will also be on display . Agrishow is na of the largest agricultural fairs in the world and the largest agricultural fair in Brazil. Covering an area of 520 thousand m², the fair will bring together more than 800 exhibiting brands, including national and international companies.

Fiat at the 30th edition of Agrishow as the official pickup truck brand

Fiat will be present at the 30th edition of Agrishow, to be held from April 28 to May 2 in Ribeirão Preto (SP). The brand, a market leader for the past four years, has received the Official Pickup seal at this edition and will bring its complete pickup portfolio to the show, with models that meet the most diverse needs of the agricultural world.

Fiat Strada, Toro and Titano pickups featured at the 30th edition event

Fiat’s family of pickup trucks will be on display at the event, including the Strada, the outright sales leader; the Toro, which recently got a 2.2 turbodiesel engine, making it more powerful and fuel-efficient; and the Titano, a growing model in its segment.

During the show, visitors will be able to get up close and road-test different versions of the Strada, Toro and Titano, the event’s official pickups that offer performance, off-road capability and reliability. For fans of the brand, the Fiat Wear store will be present with several official accessories.

In addition to the pickup family, other Fiat models at the 2025 Agrishow

In addition to pickups, the brand will also bring to the show other models that have the versatility and performance inherent in Fiat’s DNA, such as the Argo, Mobi, Pulse and Fastback Abarth, Fastback Hybrid, and also the Ducato, Scudo and Fiorino commercial models, which provide the brand with a market share of more than 32 percent in this category. A total of 21 vehicles will be on display during the event.

Jeep also present at the fair as the official SUV of the 2025 Agrishow

In addition to Fiat, we recently pointed out that Jeep will also be present at the famous fair in Brazil, where it will be the official SUV of the 2025 Agrishow. During the show, visitors will be able to test all the performance and power of the Renegade Willys, Compass and Commander Blackhawk, Commander 2.2 models, which recently received a new 200-hp turbodiesel engine, as well as the iconic Gladiator and Wrangler models, which express and enhance the Jeep spirit with maximum off-road capability, and will also be available for test drives.

In addition to the models available for test drives, the brand will also bring to Agrishow the Compass Longitude and the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which combine durability, performance and versatility: qualities ideal for everyday use in the fields and for those seeking superior performance in any terrain. It is worth mentioning that rural producers and businesses attending the show will have special discounts on the purchase of a zero-mile Jeep.For more detail informations: https://www.agrishow.com.br/