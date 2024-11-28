Stellantis platform strategy beats dedicated EV approach, study shows

A few weeks ago, Renault had criticized Stellantis for their decision to develop multi-energy platforms, which the French manufacturer considered inefficient. A recent study conducted by TUV not only contradicts Renault but validates the approach taken by the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares, as the best electric cars would actually be those built on multi-energy platforms.

Electric cars built on multi-energy platforms, like those from Stellantis, would be the best performers

Many automakers are investing in platforms that can support both electric and conventional vehicles, aiming to optimize costs. Others, like Renault, prefer to develop specific platforms for zero-emission vehicles, believing them to be more efficient.

According to a recent TUV report, vehicles like the Volkswagen e-Golf are significantly more efficient than the Tesla Model 3, which has shown a series of defects after just two years on the road. We’re talking about a 3.4% defect rate for the German car, compared to 14.2% for the American electric sedan.

Now manufacturers like Mercedes, BMW, and Ford are following the path laid out by Stellantis, which has developed a series of platforms that will underpin all cars across its brands. For example, the STLA Large platform, which debuted in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, will also be used for the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia.

The Smart Car platform will host the entire new Panda family, including the Grande Panda, Multipla, and Fastback. The latter two will debut on the market by 2026, while the first one, due to some software issues, will only arrive on the market in 2025. In short, it seems that Stellantis’ strategy is the “winning” one, compared to Renault’s. This will now need to be proven with facts.