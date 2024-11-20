Fiat Grande Panda delayed to 2025 due to software problems

It had already been discussed in recent weeks, but now it seems that the debut of the Fiat Grande Panda has been postponed to 2025. The new generation of the legendary Panda was officially presented last July and was supposed to make its debut by the end of 2024. As of today, the Grande Panda can only be ordered in France and the Netherlands, where Stellantis wanted to give potential buyers the opportunity to take advantage of state incentives available in their respective countries. As for the rest of Europe, at the moment, all is quiet. A sign that something hasn’t worked as planned. According to the latest rumors, a series of issues have forced Fiat and Stellantis to postpone the arrival of this vehicle on the roads.

Fiat Grande Panda postpones the debut of the B-SUV to 2025

A few weeks ago, according to some sources, production at the Kragujevac facility had come to a halt due to some problems. According to the source, the issues seem to be related to the management of driver assistance systems software. This is a problem already experienced with the new Citroen C3, the French twin with which the Grande Panda shares its platform. In recent days, Stellantis has revealed having some software issues.

The French car had experienced the same problems, so it was thought they wouldn’t be repeated with the Grande Panda. The Italian automaker seems to have resolved the latest issues, which is why production should restart these days at the Serbian facility.

Consequently, European orders for the new Fiat Grande Panda are expected to be delayed until the end of January 2025. The first deliveries are therefore expected in June 2025, about a year after its presentation. We remind you that official prices haven’t been revealed yet, but according to information from order openings in France and the Netherlands, the hybrid version, with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder Mild Hybrid engine producing 100 HP, starts at 18,990 euros, while the electric version starts at 25,990 euros.

The Fiat Grande Panda has also been spotted in Brazil in recent weeks and should debut in South America as well as North America, although there are no further details about this at the moment.