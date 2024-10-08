Stellantis opens new vacancies for Estelar Young Apprentice 2024 in Minas Gerais program

The automotive company Stellantis, has launched a new initiative for young talent in Minas Gerais, located in Brazil. It is the Estelar Young Apprentice 2024 program. This initiative, which we will discuss in detail, is definitely an exceptional opportunity to enter the working world and gain valuable skills in a leading company in the auto industry. The press release was issued on October 8, 2024

Who can participate in this valuable initiative?

Several basic requirements must be met in order to apply. First, you need to be between the ages of 18 and 21 at the latest, which is the perfect age to start a career path in the working world. As for studies, it is necessary to have completed at least high school, demonstrating that you have a solid base of culture. In addition, the initiative is aimed at anyone who meets the previous requirements and who lives in one of the Brazilian localities in Minas Gerais where vacancies are available. Finally, one must also be particularly motivated to want to study in administration or manufacturing, while also demonstrating a genuine interest in the work.

Benefits of the initiative offers

The Estelar Young Apprentice program is an absolutely comprehensive and challenging educational experience designed to help young people grow both professionally and personally. In fact, this initiative includes several benefits for those who will take advantage of it. The duration, in that the program in question will last for two years, which is the period needed to acquire the solid, industry-specific skills. For the schedule, it is required to be present for 4 hours a day, so that it is compatible with the participants’ other commitments. In terms of remuneration, young trainees will receive a monthly stipend of R$664.00. They will also receive a voucher for transportation and food, as well as life insurance and other benefits such as access to a gymnasium and totally exclusive discounts.

Continuing on, the youth will get benefits in terms of training; in fact, in addition to the work experience in the company, the participants will also be able to attend technical specialization courses organized by SENAI, i.e., the most famous vocational training institution in Brazil. Finally, young people will get professional development, As the program is focused on continuous learning and innovation.

Open enrollment for Brazilian youth

Therefore, being a young apprentice in the Stellantis Group means definitely entering the world of work, a unique opportunity to take small and big steps in a leading company. In addition, you have the opportunity to develop technical and transversal skills, which are increasingly demanded by the market. A completely constant and continuous path of growth, being part of a dynamic and motivated team, in close collaboration with the most experienced. Getting on the list for this valuable Stellantis initiative is quite simple, as registration is already open and can be done directly on the program website: https://programaestelar.com.br/.

The Estelar Young Apprentice program is an initiative that gives a lot of merit and demonstrates Stellantis’ commitment to supporting young people and promoting local development. It is definitely an opportunity not to be missed for all those who have l strong desire to succeed in building a solid and rewarding professional future.