Fiat focuses on hybrid in Brazil: all models soon to be available with MHEV technology

The brand’s current business strategy involves the gradual introduction of Mild Hybrid (MHEV) technology on all its models. This rather forward-looking choice, had already been anticipated by some rumors, now looks very significant for the market of Brazil, in which Fiat has always played a high ranking role.

New MHEV system in Brazil

The introduction of the light hybrid powertrain is a clear signal of Fiat’s great commitment to more sustainable and efficient mobility. The MHEV system, involves pairing a small electric motor with the traditional internal combustion engine, a type of equipment that reduces fuel consumption and emissions. At the same time, it also manages to make a smoother and more responsive drive available to the consumer.

Fiat’s roadmap calls for the entire range to be fully electrified by 2028. The main goal is to be able to meet regulations that are becoming increasingly stringent regarding emissions. In addition, the growing demand from customers who are increasingly turning to environmentally friendly vehicles is pushing Fiat to work harder and harder. To reach this rather high goal, the brand wants to completely renew its offerings in the market, with the introduction of new models and also various updates of existing ones.

New models in replacements of current ones

There are also some models that are destined to be phased out, we find Mobi, Argo and Cronos, which will be gradually replaced by next-generation vehicles such as Pulse and Fastback. In particular, we will see the Grande Panda, or the “Uno” as it might be called in Brazil, should be the symbol of this revolution. This new compact car will be equipped with a lightweight hybrid system with an engine that relies on a 12V electric system and GSE 1.0 Turbo engine. The MHEV system replaces the classic alternator with a generator with an electric motor inside, which connects to the combustion engine through the installation of a belt. This type of system also benefits from a lithium-ion battery and a control module, which provides a boost of torque at start-up. It also allows early engine shutdown before the vehicle comes to a complete stop.

Instead, the Taurus 1.3 Turbo model, will be equipped with a “HEV Flex” system featuring a 30-hp electric motor and a dual-clutch transmission. These latest updates from Fiat and its range are part of a project called Bio-Hybrid, which also includes a PHEV package intended for the Jeep brand.

MHEVs and PHEVs for different market needs

The decision to adopt the 12V MHEV system, which is already present in Europe, was made on the basis of wanting to offer a much simpler and more effective solution to be able to electrify a wide range of models, starting from the B-segment all the way up to SUVs. In addition, Fiat announced the introduction of a plug-in hybrid system (PHEV) for some Jeep models, further expanding its range of electrified vehicles.

The Bio-Hybrid project, which includes both MHEV and PHEV technology, is really very valuable for the Fiat brand. A strategy that offers the brand to confirm its strong presence in Brazil, as well as in the electric field.