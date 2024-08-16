Stellantis and SENAI: a strategic partnership for electric mobility of the future

A state-of-the-art center of excellence will train specialized technicians, accelerating the transition to a zero-emission future. It is a new innovative, cutting-edge training and research center that aims to create a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles, accelerating technological innovation.

Stellantis and SENAI open unique center for electric vehicle maintenance in Brazil

Stellantis and the SENAI Institute recently confirmed a valuable strategic partnership to try to significantly accelerate the transition to electric mobility in Brazil. The collaboration was made official during the 2nd Mobicit and is definitely a big and important step forward in the industry. Moreover, it is a collaboration that lays the foundation for the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem that will be solely dedicated to training, research and development of ever-improving technologies for electric vehicles.

The point with the greatest focus of this partnership is the creation of a center of excellence that will be used to better train professionals in the maintenance and safety of electric and hybrid cars. Located in Jaraguà do Sul, Santa Catarina, this center stands as the only one of its kind in Brazil and will be able to offer high-level training courses, which as a result will also be internationally recognized and certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Stellantis, which holds the role of leader in the automotive sector, will be responsible for providing the center with electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as a wide range of equipment, which will be of great help in ensuring that future professionals receive practical, state-of-the-art training. This investment, like so many others made by the automotive group, underscores the company’s great commitment to promoting sustainable mobility to the fullest and creating a cleaner and safer future for all.

Investment on training for new job opportunities and development for Stellantis and SENAI partnership

This partnership between Stellantis and SENAI is part of a much broader context that also concerns a growing interest in electric mobility in Brazil. Precisely for that reason, the fleet of electrified vehicles in the country is steadily increasing. At the same time, the demand for professionals specialized in this field is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

This partnership will certainly bring numerous benefits for both Stellantis and SENAI, as well as for the entire electric mobility sector in Brazil. Indeed, we will see, high-quality training thanks to the center of excellence that will train highly qualified professionals, who should certainly be able to meet the needs of the rapidly changing job market. We will also notice progress in the field of technological development. In this area, the collaboration between the two partners will certainly be a great stimulus for research and development of new technologies for electric vehicles, and this will help strengthen Brazil’s leadership in this area.

Obviously it will see the growth of an important aspect such as sustainability. In fact, promoting electric mobility is key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change. Finally, it will be a collaboration that will surely bring excellent economic development as well. Indeed, the investment in electric mobility will definitely be able to create new job opportunities and will also be of great help to the country’s economic growth.

This partnership by Stellantis and SENAI is a concrete example of how industry, institutions, and civil society can work together seamlessly to build a more sustainable future. With this initiative, Brazil is now poised to become a benchmark for electric mobility in Latin America.