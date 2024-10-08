Stellantis records the highest market share of 2024 across South America

Stellantis consolidates its leadership in the automobile and light commercial vehicle market in Brazil, Argentina, and throughout South America, recording another month of growth. The automotive group has indeed registered an increase in sales compared to 2023.

With a market share of 24.3% in the South American market, Stellantis achieved the best result of the year

In September, Stellantis sales amounted to 86,600 units, an increase of 12,560 vehicles compared to the same month in 2023, with a market share in the region of 24.3%. This result surpassed that recorded in July, when the company had reached a market share of 24.1%, recording the best performance since December of last year. From January to September, more than 663,000 vehicles were registered, an increase of 17,143 units compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a 23.2% share in the South American market.

In Brazil, the company maintained excellent performance, remaining at the forefront with over 524,000 vehicles registered since the beginning of the year, an increase of 32,461 units compared to 2023, ensuring a 29.9% share of total sales for the period. In September alone, Stellantis recorded 67,900 registrations in the country, 8,572 more vehicles than in the same month of 2023, reaching a market share of 30.4%.

In Argentina, the company closed September in the lead, with 13,100 units sold, recording an increase of 4,489 vehicles compared to the same month in 2023. Stellantis also reached a market share of 32%, an increase of 4.8 percentage points compared to 2023. Since the beginning of the year, 88,500 vehicles have been registered, which guarantees a 30.1% share in the Argentine market.

In September, Fiat maintained first place with a market share of 22.2% and 49,645 vehicles registered, surpassing second place by 14,300 units. Since the beginning of the year, Fiat has maintained a market share of 21.1% and 370,251 units registered between January and September 2024, which represent over 91,000 units more than second place.

Strada also maintains the title of best-selling vehicle in Brazil, topping the rankings with a market share of 6.4% and 14,240 units registered, continuing growth with the second-best month of the year, second only to the previous one in which it broke all records. Also noteworthy is Fiat Mobi, which occupies the eighth position among the best-sellers in the market, with 5,860 units, and the Cronos, which is in ninth position with 5,858 units sold.

With 10,554 units registered in September, Jeep has recorded 87,796 sales in 2024. In the mid-size SUV segment, Jeep Compass remains the category leader since the beginning of the year, with 35,335 registrations. In September, 3,794 units were sold. The Jeep Compass is also among the 10 best-selling SUVs in the Brazilian market in September and since the beginning of the year.

The Jeep Renegade registered 5,194 units in September. This year, the reference model in the B-SUV segment has sold 39,977 units so far, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2023. The Jeep Commander remains the leader among 7-seater SUVs in Brazil, a position it has held since 2021. In September, 1,517 units were sold. Since the beginning of the year, the model has sold 11,962 units.

With over 22,000 pickup trucks sold in 2024, Ram has already surpassed total sales of the previous year by 31%, which was 17,000 units, and has already set the brand’s historical sales record in the country. Compared to the same period in both years, accumulated from 2024 to 2023, the growth is 206%. With 2,504 pickup trucks sold in September, Ram counts 22,433 pickup trucks registered in 2024. This number represents a 6.6% share of the pickup truck market in Brazil in the first nine months of the year and a 1.3% share of the total commercial pickup truck market.

The Stellantis brand also remains the leader in the large pickup truck market. With 4,752 units sold since the beginning of the year, Ram represents 76% of sales. In September alone, 391 of these pickup trucks were sold, which is almost 80% of the entire segment. In September, 2,113 units of Rampage were registered, contributing to the 17,681 units of the model sold in the year so far.