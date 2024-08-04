Stellantis Mexico reports strong July 2024 sales, led by Peugeot and Jeep growth

Stellantis Mexico recorded sales of 6,408 units in July. The leading brand in sales was Peugeot. “Last month we launched the brand new Ram 1200, a pickup truck that has come to complete our product portfolio and has made us the first group in Mexico to have a work vehicle for every segment,” said Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico. “In addition to this, we have a network of professional vehicles consisting of the best vans and pickups on the market and an after-sales service focused on customers with fleet activities,” Camalich added.

Stellantis reveals July 2024 sales data in the Mexican market

Within the Stellantis group, Alfa Romeo maintains a positive performance, with 30 units sold, mainly thanks to the Tonale PHEV model, which is establishing itself as an attractive choice in the premium plug-in hybrid SUV segment. Dodge reached 749 units sold, of which 429 were for the Journey, 279 for the Attitude, and 31 for the Durango. Fiat totaled 648 sales, with Pulse leading at 235 units, followed by Argo with 142, Mobi with 136, and Fastback with 118 units introduced to the Mexican market.

Among Stellantis brands, Jeep stands out with 1,403 units sold, marking a 27% increase compared to the previous year and the best July result since 2015. The Renegade model set a historic record for the month of July with 394 units, growing 34% compared to the same period in 2023. Jeep JT also recorded its best July ever, with a 49% year-over-year increase. The Compass reached 406 units sold, the best July result since 2013, with a 32% growth compared to the previous year.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee recorded its best July since 2017 with 223 units sold, marking a 17% growth compared to the previous year. The Wrangler reached 204 units, an increase of 14% compared to July 2023, while the Wagoneer totaled 14 units. Peugeot closed the month with 1,927 sales, with the Manager, 2008, and Rifter models setting their sales records for the month of July. The Partner Rapid contributed with 326 units sold.