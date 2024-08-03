Stellantis UK invests in customer experience: new dedicated team born

Comes a series of changes for automotive giant Stellantis in the UK market. By making a number of strategic appointments and internal reorganization, the group aims to strengthen its position and ensure an increasingly satisfying customer experience that aim to improve the customer experience and strengthen the sales network.

Stellantis UK’s customer experience and network development departments have been integrated into a single structure

Stellantis UK recently disclosed a strategic reorganization of what would be its current management structure. The main objective would be to try to strengthen the customer experience and optimize network operations.

Specifically, its Customer Experience and Network Development departments have been merged and will both be under the leadership of Stephanie Howson. Such an appointment is intended to underscore the increasing importance the automotive group wants to place on customer satisfaction and valuable collaboration with sales network partners. This new structure is expected to work in such a way that it can ensure a more coherent and integrated approach to what would be the customer management process throughout the customer’s journey, starting from the purchase phase and ending with after-sales.

Natalie Kennett has, however, been appointed Sales & Operations Director for Vauxhall, who will report directly to James Taylor, Managing Director of the brand. Kennett, who to her credit has valuable and solid sales experience, will be tasked with leading the brand’s sales and operations activities in the United Kingdom.

Maria Grazia Davino, Managing Director of Stellantis UK, was particularly pleased with the appointments that have been made. Indeed, these are entirely professional figures who will certainly be able to further support the group’s network sales partners in a positive way, consequently going further to consolidate Stellantis’ position for the UK market.