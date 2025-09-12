Stellantis Mexico: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito Limited Edition 2025 only 60 units

Mojito color is the new exterior color limited to 60 units for the first time on the Jeep Wrangler 2025

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito 2025 in Mexico

Sept. 8, 2025, Mexico City – The Jeep brand is introducing the MOJITO exterior hue in Mexico. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito 2025 becomes a 60-unit limited-edition option available for the first time on the Wrangler 2025.

MOJITO is part of a wide range of vibrant special and limited-edition colors that add even more personalization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon MOJITO 2025 also features the renowned Sky-Freedom Power Top for an exclusive feeling of freedom, as well as 1941 upper side graphics and an exclusive black front grille.

Mojito!, the Jeep® brand’s audacious shade of green, is available for the first time on the class-leading 2025 Jeep® Gladiator midsize pickup truck and returns to the color palette of the world’s most recognizable 4×4, the Jeep Wrangler.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the world’s most capable and recognized vehicle, offers unparalleled off-road capabilities, the result of more than eighty years of 4×4 engineering experience. The Jeep Wrangler offers a full-floating Dana rear axle, a 100:1 reduction ratio, a new 8,000-pound Warn winch, and an increased towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, all available straight from the factory. Inside, customers can enjoy higher levels of comfort and safety, with a new cabin featuring 12-way power-adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and side curtain airbags in the first and second rows as standard.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon MOJITO 2025 is available as a limited edition at a price of $1,639,900 pesos.

Exterior design

The new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon MOJITO 2025 retains its sculptural design, instantly recognizable by the historic Jeep badges. The Wrangler’s exterior design is bold and rugged. It features a wide stance and a lowered beltline, with larger windows to improve exterior visibility.

It retains the legendary, revamped seven-bar grille with a more modern look. The exterior grilles intersect with the headlights, paying homage to the Jeep CJ. LED headlights and fog lamps provide crisp white light and contribute to the Wrangler’s distinctive image. It features The already familiar daytime running lights that form a halo around the outer perimeter of the headlights and front turn signals positioned on the front fenders.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Mojito arrives in our country based on a 2025 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, incorporating the exclusive Sky-Freedom Power Top for a unique feeling of freedom, as well as 1941 upper side graphics and a unique blacked-out front grille.

Interior design with premium elements and technology

The refined interior of the new Wrangler is packed with premium features and technology that extend the functionality and versatility typical of a Jeep vehicle. The traditionally inspired center console features clean, bold lines that complement the horizontal design of the dashboard. The dashboard is covered with new soft-touch surfaces in fabric or polyurethane and features contrasting stitching. The AMPS holder is now located at the top of the dashboard.

The hands-free voice recognition system is standard on all trims and has been enhanced with microphone technology.

An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen, the largest and most advanced display ever offered on a Wrangler, manages the award-winning fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system and is prominently located at the top of the center console, just above the new rectangular air vent. The exterior vents retain their characteristic circular shape.

The Uconnect 5 system offers operating speeds five times faster than the previous generation. Using the Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, it offers the flexibility to continuously evolve the system to offer new content, features and services.

The Wrangler’s new Uconnect 5 offers more services and connected features for unparalleled ease of use. Key features include:

12.3-inch digital touchscreen (new).

Five user profiles plus a valet mode: customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (new)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless

Fully customizable home screen with quick access to frequently used functions and one-touch operation (new)

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (new)

TomTom Navigation

One-touch over-the-air (OTA) map updates for the new Uconnect NAV system

Produzione

Dal 2006, l’iconica Jeep Wrangler viene prodotta presso lo stabilimento Toledo Assembly Complex South di Toledo, Ohio, noto anche come Toledo Supplier Park.

