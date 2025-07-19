Jeep Australia announced prices for the iconic Jeep Wrangler MY25

Iconic Jeep Wrangler MY25 Pricing Released

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler is priced from $79,990 MSRP and will be available in Jeep Dealerships from July

The 2025 Wrangler range includes 2 variants: Rubicon 2-door (2DR) and 4-door (4DR), delivering open-air freedom, with legendary off-road capability

Available in Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Anvil, ‘41 and Mojito

July 16, Melbourne VIC – Jeep Australia is proud to announce the arrival of the 2025 Jeep Wrangler in dealerships this month, with pricing starting from $79,990 MSRP.

The Jeep Wrangler, one of the world’s most capable and iconic SUV returns for 2025, unchanged in its legendary spec but refreshed with two new bold paint options – 41 and Mojito – refining the colour palette to eight choices, in addition to Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, and Anvil.

Customers can choose between two trail-dominating variants: the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2D or the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4D, both offering exceptional off-road capability and rugged refinement.

Pricing for the new model year has dropped with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2DR now starting at $79,990 MSRP (down from $82,950 MSRP), and the 4DR starting at $82,990 MSRP (previously $89,450 MSRP) making the 2025 Jeep Wrangler more accessible without compromising on capability or character.

The Jeep Wrangler remains the benchmark for off-road SUVs, with no compromises on spec, it retains all the key enhancements that debuted last year, including:

2.0L Turbo Petrol Engine: Delivering 200 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque, this engine offers a maintained torque at lower RPM and increased fuel efficiency – perfect for both daily driving and backcountry adventures.

Trail Rated Capability: Including Dana solid axles, a 2-speed transfer case, four skid plates, and the Rock-Trac® 4×4 System on the Rubicon model with a 4:1 low gear ratio and 77.2:1 crawl ratio.

Next-Gen HD Dana 44 Full-Float Rear Axle: A system that allows for better weight distribution and supports aftermarket tyre upgrades with ease – a Rubicon feature.

12.3-Inch Uconnect 5 Touchscreen: Retaining the largest ever display in a Jeep Wrangler, offering wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, and five user profiles including valet mode.

TrailCam Off-Road Camera: Rubicon offers, this forward-facing camera eliminates blind spots while navigating challenging terrain.

Safety Features: Including side curtain airbags front and rear, rear seat reminder alerts (4DR), electronic stability control, and more – making the Wrangler not only capable, but also secure for every journey

Rock-Trac® 4×4 Systems: Engineered for real-world use, these systems provide adaptive power distribution and extreme low-speed control over tough terrain

Open-Air Freedom: With removable roof panels, the Wrangler offers a driving experience unlike anything else. Whether you’re navigating city streets or remote trails, nothing compares to the feeling of open-sky adventure.

Every Jeep Wrangler Rubicon receives a “Trail Rated” badge that proves its legendary 4×4 capabilities. Trail Rated performance is the result of a series of challenging tests performed in the following key areas: traction, water fording, manoeuvrability, articulation and ground clearance.

Built to Explore

The Jeep Wrangler offers a rugged, yet refined package that’s ready for Australia’s toughest tracks and most remote trails. Whether tackling off-road challenges or cruising the coastline, the Jeep Wrangler delivers unmatched capability and freedom – providing an adventurous and unique driving experience. And now, every Wrangler comes with the confidence of Jeep Wave, our premium ownership program.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon range will be available at Jeep dealerships across Australia from this month. For more information or to book a test drive, visit www.jeep.com.au or your nearest Jeep dealership.

Range and Pricing

Model Engine Drive Fuel MSRP Rubicon 2DR 2.0L Turbo 4×4 Petrol $79,990 Rubicon 4DR 2.0L Turbo 4×4 Petrol $82,990

*Base Vehicle Price includes GST and LCT (if applicable), excludes all on road costs and dealer delivery.

Options

Option (MSRP)* 2DR 4DR Premium paint** $1,145 $1,490 Sky-One-Touch Power Top (STJ) – $6,450

*MSRP includes GST and LCT (when applicable)

**applies to all colours except Bright White

Jeep® Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

For further information, please contact:

Tracie Stoltenburg

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +61 (0) 415 215 474Email: tracie.stoltenburg@stellantis.com