Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito!, a new special edition for the Japanese market

Limited edition model based on the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon version. The new “Mojito!” body color is a vibrant and striking green.Equipped with the famous Sky One Touch Power Top

The new limited edition Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito! for Japan

Stellantis Japan presents the exciting new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito!, a special limited edition derived from the legendary Rubicon version. This authentic off-roader will be available starting Saturday, May 24, at authorized Jeep dealers throughout Japan. With production limited to only 100 units, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito! offers unique exclusivity. The suggested list price is 9,170,000 yen (including tax) – about 63,167.32 U.S. dollars..

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito! represents a very special limited edition evolution of the already legendary Rubicon. This unique version is notable for adopting the eye-catching green “Mojito!” color scheme, which gives the vehicle a distinctive, dynamic look that is ideal for those who want to stand out and enjoy adventure with style and character. This trim is designed to enhance both the aesthetics and the performance and driving pleasure typical of the Jeep off-road experience.

The “Sky One-Touch Power Top” system of the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito!

A popular feature of the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito! is the introduction of the practical and innovative “Sky One-Touch Power Top” system. This quick-acting electric power top allows you to go from a closed roof to an open-air experience in just 20 seconds, at the touch of a button inside the cabin. This feature offers the freedom to enjoy the open sky without the complexity of traditional manual systems.

To further enhance the sense of space and the joy of open-air driving, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito! offers the option of easily removing the rear window as well. This simple operation intensifies your contact with your surroundings. The disassembled rear glass can be stored in a dedicated protective bag, designed to prevent scratches and damage, which conveniently attaches to the rear seat backrest, keeping the cabin organized and functional. In this configuration, the Rubicon Mojito! embodies the perfect blend of adventurous soul, innovative technology and practical design, establishing itself as a fascinating choice for Jeep brand lovers.

Jeep will be present at the Green Room Festival, a music and art event taking place at the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse from May 23-25, 2025. On display at the booth will be the new limited edition, the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Mojito!