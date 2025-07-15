Stellantis launches the 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JOOSE Limited Edition in Mexico

Jeep presents the new Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon JOOSE 2025 in Mexico, a limited edition of only 60 units, characterized by the debut of the exclusive JOOSE color, a vibrant and distinctive shade that expands the range of special paints offered by the brand. This version represents a unique combination of style, technology, and legendary off-road capability.

The new JOOSE trim also stands out for its “1941” side graphics, an exclusive darkened front grille, and especially for the Sky-Freedom Power Top electric roof, which allows for open-air driving in just seconds. The price for the Mexican market is set at 1,639,900 pesos.

While maintaining the unmistakable character of the Wrangler, the JOOSE version adopts an updated design with a wider profile, enlarged windows for better visibility, and a modern reinterpretation of the classic seven-slot grille. LED headlights and ring-shaped daytime running lights complete a bold front end that pays tribute to Jeep tradition.

The interior has also been updated with more refined materials, soft-touch surfaces, and contrasting details. The dashboard now integrates a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display, the largest ever mounted on a Wrangler, which manages the Uconnect 5 infotainment system. With OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, customizable user profiles, and TomTom navigation, the system offers a top-tier digital experience.

Inside, the front seats are electrically adjustable in 12 positions, and the vehicle offers up to seven USB ports (A and C), along with 12V outlets and a 115V household outlet. The audio system and connectivity have been improved to ensure a modern travel experience, even on the most challenging routes.

Under the hood is the proven 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, capable of producing 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mechanical configuration is designed for extreme off-roading: full-floating Dana 44 HD axle, crawl ratio up to 100:1, electronic lockers, sway bar disconnect, and 33″ BFGoodrich tires on 17″ wheels.

The Wrangler Rubicon JOOSE maintains all the strengths of the 2025 lineup, including four available 4×4 systems and a fording depth of up to 34 inches, confirming its status as the world’s most capable SUV.

Safety equipment includes over 85 available systems, including standard curtain airbags for the first and second rows, off-road camera, and advanced driver assistance systems. The 2025 Wrangler is designed to tackle any terrain while also ensuring protection and comfort in every condition.

The Jeep Wrangler Willys Unlimited 2025 starts at 1,189,900 pesos, while the two-door Rubicon 2025 version is offered at 1,305,900 pesos. The Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 2025 is priced at 1,319,900 pesos, followed by the Rubicon Unlimited 2025 at 1,485,900 pesos. At the top of the range sits the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JOOSE 2025, available for 1,639,900 pesos.