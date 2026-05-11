Stellantis marks 45 years of engine production in Saltillo

Stellantis’ Saltillo Norte plant, located in the Mexican state of Coahuila, has reached 45 years of operation with a production record of more than 17 million engines assembled since 1981, confirming its role as one of the most important facilities in the group’s global industrial network.

Stellantis Saltillo Norte plant reaches 17 million engines built

Known internally as “The Eagle’s Nest”, the site has built its identity over time around the production of high-performance engines, starting with the famous HEMI V8s that shaped American automotive history and became synonymous with power and character. Today, Saltillo Norte’s lines continue to build several variants of the HEMI family and also produce the two versions of the modern 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo, the twin-turbo inline-six mainly intended for the U.S. and Canadian markets. This dual production capability makes the plant unique worldwide, as no other Stellantis facility can currently assemble both architectures at the same time.

Engines built at Saltillo Norte power some of the group’s most commercially important models in North America, including the Dodge Durango and Charger, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, as well as Ram 1500 and 2500. This lineup shows the plant’s strategic importance within Stellantis’ production system.

Jose Pagano, vice president of Powertrain at Stellantis for Mexico, stressed that the anniversary reflects the strength of the group’s operations in the country and the daily contribution of the thousands of workers who have supported the plant’s evolution over more than four decades. Their work has been backed by a local supply chain capable of meeting the demands of engine production for some of the most demanding segments of the market.