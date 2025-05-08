Stellantis maintains leadership in South American market in April

With over 306 thousand vehicles sold between January and April, the company achieves a 23.6 percent share in South America . In Brazil, more than 217 thousand units have been registered since the beginning of the year, with a market share of 30.4 percent . . Almost 68 thousand vehicles were sold in Argentina during the period, reaching a share of 33.1 percent .

Stellantis absolute leader in car and light commercial vehicle sales in South America in 2025

Stellantis is confirmed as the absolute leader in car and light commercial vehicle sales in South America in 2025. By the end of April, the company had registered 306,630 vehicles in the region, representing a 23.6 percent share of the South American market. In April, 80,824 units were sold, representing a 23.1 percent market share on the continent, strengthening the company’s presence in strategic markets such as Brazil and Argentina.

In Brazil, Stellantis accumulated 217,377 registered vehicles between January and April, maintaining a solid 30.4 percent share of the domestic market. In April alone, 60,108 units were sold, securing a 30.4 percent market share.

In Argentina, Stellantis also stands out as the market leader, with 67,732 units sold since the beginning of the year and a 33.1 percent share. In April, 15,501 vehicles were sold in the country, accounting for 29.7 percent of the local market.

Consistent performance in the region’s main countries consolidates Stellantis as a benchmark in mobility in South America, with a solid portfolio of brands and products that meet diverse consumer profiles.

Fiat continues to lead Brazilian market and breaks record with hybrids in April

Since the beginning of the year, Fiat remains the market leader with a 21.4 percent share and 153,480 units registered. Strada also remains in the lead with a 5.5 percent market share and 39,365 cars sold during the period, about 6,000 more than in second place.

A market leader for four years, the brand placed two more models among the top 10 best-selling cars of 2025. Next to the renowned Strada, Argo takes 3rd place with 28,169 registered units and a 3.9 percent market share, and Mobi in 7th place with 20,425 cars sold and a 2.8 percent market share.

In April, Fiat distinguished itself by becoming the leader in the hybrid SUV segment. The Pulse and Fastback models, powered by the Turbo 200 Hybrid engine, achieved the highest volume of registrations since their launch in November. Overall, 3,933 units of hybrid SUVs were sold in the month.

Ram closes April with strong sales growth

A benchmark in the premium and exclusive pickup truck segment, Ram closed April with a 9.5 percent sales growth over March this year.

The Rampage also stood out this month, with sales growth of 9.4 percent over March this year. The model remained among the top five best-selling models in the compact and midsize pickup segment, approaching 40,000 units sold since its launch.

In the first four months of the year, Ram continues to lead the large pickup segment with the 3500, 2500 and the new 1500 models. When sales of the three models are added together, Ram exceeds 68 percent market share in the four-month period.

Citroën accelerates sales, record Basalt registrations in April

Citroën achieved a 1.9 percent market share in Brazil in April, and the result reinforces the brand’s growth trajectory in the country, driven by the success of the Citroën Basalt.

The most economical coupe SUV in Brazil totaled 1,958 units sold in April and, as such, holds the tenth position in the B-SUV segment. With this result, April was the best month in the model’s history. In addition, Citroën Basalt already accounts for 53 percent of the brand’s sales mix, gaining market positions since its launch.

In the B-SUV segment, which includes the Citroën Aircross and Citroën Basalt models, the brand has continued to record growth, accounting for 221 percent of sales in the first four months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.