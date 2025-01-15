2024 was a historic year for Fiat Strada. The absolute leader in the Brazilian automotive market for the fourth consecutive year, the pickup truck ended the year celebrating, in addition to its leadership, several important milestones and breaking numerous records throughout the year.

In 2024, Fiat Strada reached 2 million units sold since 1998

With over 144,000 units sold, Fiat Strada has consolidated and expanded its market share to 5.8% since the beginning of the year, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous period. The model contributed to Fiat‘s results in the pickup truck market, which together with Toro and Titano reaches a 43.1% share in this segment.

Throughout the year, the pickup truck broke several sales and production records. The most significant figure was 2 million units sold since its launch in 1998. To give you an idea, considering only the second generation, which arrived on the market in 2020, it has totaled more than 600,000 units produced and sold more than half a million units, demonstrating the success of the new model.

Fiat Strada‘s sales in 2024 deserve special mention: in August, the pickup truck broke all records, surpassing for the first time the barrier of 16,000 units sold in a month, the highest number in its history.

The preference for Strada was also highlighted by consumer opinions and specialized awards. Last year, the model won the Best Buy award from Quatro Rodas among light and intermediate pickups up to R$150,000, as well as Autoesporte‘s Qual Compra award in the Compact Pickup category, and Autoinforme‘s High Resale Value Seal, in the best position among small pickups. Awards that underscore the success of Brazil’s most desired pickup truck.

As the world’s first compact flex-fuel turbo pickup, the Strada stands out for its performance in versions equipped with the Turbo 200 Flex engine delivering up to 130 HP and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission with 7-speed option and three driving modes: automatic, manual, and sport.

Fiat Strada is recognized for its impressive loading capacity, ideal for both work and leisure use. The plus cab options carry up to 720 kg and 1,354 liters, and the double cab versions offer 650 kg and 844 liters, both with a towing capacity of 400 kg. The dump bed is modular through four lower and six upper hooks, ensuring greater safety and practicality.

The robust and aggressive look is formed by the front grille, integrated bumper, and LED fog lights. Inside, top-of-the-line versions offer an extra dose of comfort, with synthetic leather seats and door panels with leather details, plus the 7″ Uconnect multimedia system, which features wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Car Play, automatic digital air conditioning, and induction charging.