Fiat maintains Brazilian market leadership in April

The brand has sold 153,480 units so far this year. The Strada remains the best-selling vehicle with 39,365 registrations between January and April. Argo and Mobi occupy 3rd and 7th place in the ranking, respectively. The Pulse and Fastback hybrids achieve the highest registration volume since their launch, and Fiat leads the SUV ranking in this segment

Fiat benchmark in Brazilian market

Fiat once again becomes a reference point in the Brazilian automotive market. In the current year, the brand remains the market leader with a 21.4 percent market share and 153,480 units registered, more than 40 thousand more than the second ranking brand. Strada also remains in the lead with a 5.5 percent market share and 39,365 cars sold during the period, about 6 thousand more than the second-place brand.

A market leader for four years, the brand placed two more models among the top 10 best-selling cars of 2025. Next to the renowned Strada, Argo takes 3rd place with 28,169 registered units and a 3.9 percent market share, and Mobi in 7th place with 20,425 cars sold and a 2.8 percent market share.

Fiat April Brazil: leader in the hybrid SUV segment

In April, Fiat distinguished itself by becoming a leader in the hybrid SUV segment. The Pulse and Fastback models, powered by the Turbo 200 Hybrid engine, achieved the highest volume of registrations since their launch in November. Overall, 3,933 units of hybrid SUVs were sold in the month.

“This result confirms Fiat’s commitment to driving the future of mobility, democratizing and making hybrid technology accessible. Being a market leader means not only selling more, but also better understanding the needs of Brazilians, and in this Fiat continues to accelerate. We have a diversified portfolio, efficient domestic production, and a constant focus on the customer experience,” comments Federico Battaglia, vice president of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America.

In the past month, Fiat led the market with a 21.7 percent share and 42,900 units sold. The brand also distinguished itself within segments, achieving leadership in three of them: among pickups with 15,647 units sold and 40.8 percent segment share; in sedans with 14,616 units registered and 29.8 percent segment share; and in vans with 2,701 registrations and 38.2 percent share.