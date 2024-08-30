Stellantis just a click away: revolution of ‘buying parts in South America on Mercado Livre

Stores for each Stellantisa brand have a wide range of original products, from Mopar parts to Bproauto lubricants to SUSTAINera remanufactured parts.

Stellantis original spare parts online at Mercado Livre

Global automotive giant Stellantis, has recently publicly announced an important market news that specifically concerns South America. It is the opening of official stores targeting the major brands Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram, which will have access directly on the Mercado Livre e-commerce platform.

This move represents a very important business strategy for the automotive group, as well as at the same time marks a significant step toward the digitalization of the automotive sector. Moreover, an equally important factor for the company, is that this move further consolidates Stellantis’ position as a leader in the auto parts market in South America. This is a positive aspect for the auto manufacturer, which is not having a good time in the United States due to problems with labor unions.

Obviously, a company of the caliber of Stellantis cannot remain focused solely on one period’s issues. In fact, now, thanks to this partnership, consumers will have the valuable opportunity to be able to purchase from the comfort of their homes a wide range of original products, including spare parts, lubricants and accessories. The catalog includes strong reference brands such as can certainly be Mopar, which is particularly renowned for the quality and compatibility of its original spare parts. Other brands you can rely on are Bproauto, which provides a wide range of multi-brand products at competitive prices, and SUSTAINera, a line of remanufactured parts that brings together sustainability and convenience.

bproautoparts.com and SUSTAINera

Stellantis has further consolidated its aftermarket offerings with the expansion of its bproautoparts.com website. The new portal, dedicated to the bproauto brand, is a key resource for automotive professionals looking for quality parts equivalent to original equipment (OE).

And now we want to say a few words about the big revolution in the auto parts industry with its SUSTAINera program. In fact, this innovative initiative, launched in Brazil and rapidly expanding globally, offers consumers an increasingly wide range of remanufactured parts. The widespread presence of Stellantis in Brazil,now with more than 1,200 dealers, guarantees customers high-quality service These parts are cheaper than new and more environmentally friendly, as they require fewer materials and produce fewer emissions. As pointed out by Paulo Solti, Vice President of Parts and Services for Stellantis South America, “A remanufactured part costs about 20 percent less than a new one and is a more sustainable option, as it uses up to 80 percent less raw materials and up to 40 percent less CO2 not emitted in the remanufacturing process.”

E-commerce revolutionizing the way to buy Stellantis auto parts

Returning to the news of Stellantis brands on Mercado Livre, it must be said that the new way of buying spare parts and various accessories offers numerous advantages to consumers. First of all, the great convenience of being able to calmly compare products one by one, read reviews, and purchase what one needs in just a few clicks. These simple steps then, combined with the transparency of prices on which you cannot speculate and the availability of detailed information, make the buying experience on the part of the customer much easier and pleasant. Moreover, to close the loop without leaving anything to chance, Stellantis and Mercado Livre’s customer support is always available for any kind of doubt or need.

Significance of online evolution

For Stellantis, this initiative means having the great opportunity to be able to greatly improve its relationship with customers, so that they are also retained. In addition, from the strictly economic side, this collaboration serves as a key player in increasing sales and consolidating its leading position in the market. Online expansion is also important because it allows one to reach a much wider audience and to offer a service that is increasingly personalized and tailored to the needs of consumers. Nowadays, a company with a global presence like Stellantis must be present in any form and on any channel to remain at the top of the market and be a reference point for all.

Opening these brands’ official stores on Mercado Livre is a clear sign that the automotive sector continues to evolve relentlessly. More and more consumers are choosing to buy online, which is precisely why manufacturers have had to adapt to this new reality. Ultimately, this is after all the only way to stay in close contact with customers, offering increasingly innovative services and responding to the needs of an ever-changing market.