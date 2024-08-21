Stellantis: new safety rewards for plants in United States and Canada

Stellantis is continuing to shine in the automotive industry, most notably also for its dedication to worker safety. The Etobicoke plants in Canada and Kokomo in the United States have once again won prestigious awards from the North American Die Casting Association (NADCA) due to their excellent work, confirming their excellent reputation for exemplary workplaces in terms of worker safety.

Etobicoke’s plant has achieved a milestone that is by no means a foregone conclusion, securing the Perfect Award for the third consecutive year. This award is a confirmation of the absence of work-related injuries, an achievement that has been achieved thanks to the company’s close attention and constant efforts characterized by a safe and healthy work environment. At the same time, the Kokomo plant is continuing its impressive positive streak, earning its tenth consecutive Outstanding Award. This is a further demonstration of the great commitment of all employees to maintaining the highest safety standards.

As we know, the Stellantis Group has been making onerous investments in the electrical field for several months now, so these major achievements come at an optimal time for the company. In fact, both plants in Etobicoke and Kokomo cover a very important role in this transition, with major investments to be made in converting the plants to produce electric vehicle components.

The new Stellantis investment for the future: safety and productivity

This commitment that the Stellantis group is placing on safety is not only a corporate value, but is seen as a true example for the entire die casting industry. It shows that it is perfectly possible to combine industrial production and worker well-being, creating a safe and motivating work environment.

These achievements have a positive impact on several levels for the company and beyond. On the customers’ side, we see the possibility of being able to choose a Stellantis car, which means supporting a company that always puts safety first. On the corporate side, on the other hand, we can see that Stellantis’ approach to safety can certainly be a model for other companies to follow, with the demonstration that investing in safety is an investment in the future and always safe. In addition, on the employee side, a safe working environment is created, which becomes entirely crucial for employee motivation and productivity.

As we will have realized, the results that such a major company in the auto industry as Stellantis is achieving only means that it is perfectly possible to work productively without ever compromising the safety of workers.