Sales boom for Stellantis: record-breaking July in South America

With a record sales in July, Fiat, Ram and Jeep drive growth and consolidate the group’s leadership in the region.

Stellantis reaches peak market share in South America thanks to Fiat

Stellantis is continuing its great work to maintain its leadership in various countries around the world. One of these is definitely the South American market, in which the automotive group is achieving excellent results. In July, the automotive giant recorded a major exponential growth in sales, which gave it the opportunity to absolutely confirm its leadership in Brazil and Argentina, while also managing to achieve the highest market share of the year in the entire region.

Going into the details of these results, it can be seen that it was Fiat that led the success, thanks to the great and extraordinary appreciation of the Strada model, which was the best-selling vehicle in Brazil. With more than 14,000 units registered, Strada set an all-time record for the brand, surpassing September sales in the year 2014. The Argo and Mobi models also contributed significantly to the brand’s overall results.

Ram and Jeep boost Stellantis growth in segment

Ram, the pickup truck brand, also managed to register quite significant growth, thanks to the success of its Rampage model. In fact, this vehicle, along with the large pickups in the Ram range, confirmed the brand’s leadership in the segment.

Jeep has not been outdone either. With an increase of 2,000 units in reference to the previous month, the brand was able to surpass 60,000 cars registered for the year. In particular, it was the Renegade and Compass models that achieved excellent results, strengthening their position in their respective segments.

Stellantis’s achievements in South America are obviously the result of a particularly successful strategy that brings together a wide range of vehicles, all suited to meet the various and diverse needs of consumers, with a constant focus on important issues such as innovation and quality. All that remains now is to continue in the right spirit and carry forward the group’s strategy that has so far emerged as the most successful in its industry.