Stellantis is setting up production for its hydrogen-powered RAM trucks in Mexico

Stellantis will soon begin offering hydrogen-powered versions of its largest RAM Trucks in North America, and they will be produced in Mexico. The automotive group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe and led globally by Carlos Tavares plans to significantly expand its hydrogen-powered vehicle lineup in the coming years, growing from the 350 examples of its HFCEV delivery vans sold last year to over 100,000 units annually by 2030. Most of these sales are expected to be driven by their commercial customers, including RAM Trucks.

Stellantis will produce future hydrogen-powered RAM trucks in Mexico

“We will start production of larger vehicles in Poland this year,” said Jean-Michel Billig, head of Stellantis’ hydrogen program, in an interview with German magazine Welt. “And development in North America should proceed quickly, especially with the introduction of the large fuel cell-powered RAM 5500.” Production of the new hydrogen-powered RAMs is expected to take place at Stellantis’ truck assembly plant in Saltillo, Mexico, which has been operational since 1995.

Of course, before these vehicles can be produced in large numbers, the production costs of this type of technology need to decrease, as Tavares explained a few weeks ago. However, Stellantis is letting it be known that when that happens, it will be a major player in the sector. “In the next decade, we expect a significant market share for hydrogen technology,” Billig added. “In the commercial vehicle segment, it could reach up to 40 percent.”

In recent weeks, Ram has unveiled the new 2025 1500 RHO and the 1500 Rebel X, a limited edition to honor the 10th anniversary of the Rebel model. Finally, it seems that Ram is working on a high-performance truck that could hit the market soon.