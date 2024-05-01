Will Ram launch a new high-performance truck soon?

Following up on the Ram 1500 RHO 2025 and Rebel X announcements last week, Ram Trucks may have more surprises in store. The 1500 RHO, while not a direct replacement for the outgoing Ram 1500 TRX, is equipped with a 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six that produces 540 horsepower. Now, Ram Trucks brand advertising manager Jeff Summers has referred to the “next Ram High HP vehicle” in a LinkedIn post.

Is a new high-horsepower Ram truck coming soon?

Based on its name, we can assume that this vehicle will have more than 540 horsepower than the new Ram 1500 RHO. Some rumors suggest that the American automaker from Stellantis could use an 800-horsepower Hurricane Hybrid configuration. Jeff Summers mentioned “the next Ram High HP vehicle with three letters.” It could also be the new TRX, or perhaps an HD-based pickup. In this case, Ram could unveil a new Heavy Duty range by the end of 2024. However, these are just speculations at the moment and no official news has been released by the brand.

However, last year Micky Bly, Stellantis’ senior vice president and head of global propulsion systems, said the Hurricane engine could have even more power in the future. For this reason, the Ram High HP could be the next truck to mount this more powerful engine under the hood.

Last week, Ram Trucks also unveiled the Rebel X special edition, created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Rebel model. It seems that there will be many new arrivals from Ram Trucks, ready to launch fresh new models on the market and committed to building exciting products for enthusiasts. We can only wait for official news about the brand’s new products.